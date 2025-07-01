Charley Hull shares her hilarious reaction towards World No. 1 amateur during practice round ahead of KPMG Women’s Irish Open

English golfer Charley Hull brought some fun to the course ahead of the 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open at Carton House. On her Instagram story, Hull shared a playful moment reacting to the World No. 1 amateur golfer, Lottie Woad, during a practice round.

Hull is seen wearing a black t-shirt paired with a beige skirt and her signature cap. Woad wore an ice blue t-shirt paired with black trousers. In the picture, Hull acts mock-surprised at the impressive shot by Woad. Hull reshared the original post by KPMG Women's Open on July 1st. The caption of their post reads:

"World No. 1 Amateur Lottie Woad & World No. 19 Charley Hull off the 1st tee during their practice road at @cartonhouse.fairmont"

Charley Hull's Instagram story

Hull will compete at the 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open, to be held from July 3 to 6 at Carton House’s O’Meara Course. The English star, a proven winner on both the LET and LPGA Tours, joins a strong field featuring Leona Maguire, Georgia Hall, Madelene Sagström, Anna Nordqvist, defending champion Annabel Dimmock and World No. 1 amateur Lottie Woad.

On the course, Hull tied for 4th place with a 7-under total at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore. She tied for 12th at the U.S. Women’s Open held at Erin Hills, finishing 1-under.

At the Chevron Championship, the season’s first Major, Hull missed the cut after scoring 4-over in the initial rounds. In the Black Desert Championship, she finished tied for 40th place. With that, Charley Hull was recently seen flaunting a white outfit.

Charley Hull gears up for her Irish debut at KPMG Women’s Irish Open

Charley Hull is all set to make her professional debut in Ireland this week at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open, hosted at Carton House, Fairmont. The English golfer is turning heads with her style.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, June 30, Hull showed off her OOTD ahead of the tournament. She chose a sleeveless white blazer paired with matching trousers, completing the look with Louis Vuitton shoes and styled her hair in a sleek ponytail.

Alongside the post, the 29-year-old shared a message for her fans, writing:

“Ready for KPMG Women’s Irish Open this week staying at the Carton House, Fairmont. Who’s coming out to watch?”

Hull had committed to the tournament back in February and is aiming for a strong comeback this week. Her appearance comes shortly after a disappointing finish at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East, where she tied for 12th place with a 5-over total.

Australian golfer Minjee Lee clinched the title, securing her third career Major. Hull now looks to reset and put together a solid performance in her first-ever professional appearance on Irish soil.

