Lottie Woad gets closer to her LPGA dream after making cut at the 2025 US Women’s Open

Lottie Woad has inched closer to earning her LPGA Tour card by making the cut at the U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills and adding a 17th point to her total in the LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway standings. Introduced earlier this year, the program rewards top amateur performances.

Woad now stands just three points away from the 20-point threshold required for LPGA membership.

Woad accumulated 16 points in 2024 through a series of significant achievements. She earned four points for winning the McCormack Medal, three for reaching the top of the World Amateur Golf Rankings, and two more for capturing the Augusta National Women’s Amateur title.

Her top-25 finishes at both the Chevron Championship and the AIG Women’s Open added another two points. She also received two points for her participation with Team GB&I in the 2024 Curtis Cup and one point for competing in the 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup.

At Erin Hills, Woad opened with an even-par 72, carding one double bogey, two bogeys, and four birdies, including back-to-back gains on holes three and four. She followed it with a steady 2-under 70 in the second round, making just one bogey alongside birdies at holes one, 12, and 17.

“I played great yesterday, approach-wise. I think I was up there for that. I could have holed a few more putts. Today, I putted a lot better and maybe didn't hit it as good, but I got it around. I think, in the end, it was probably a fair score for both,” Lottie Woad said via the LPGA Tour.

Maintaining a top-25 spot would earn Lottie Woad her 18th point before she heads to next week’s Arnold Palmer Cup.

How have Lottie Woad’s other LPGA tournaments been this year?

Before securing exemptions into four of the five LPGA majors last year by winning the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Lottie Woad had never teed it up in an LPGA Tour event, much less a major. Despite the lack of experience, she adapted quickly.

On her professional debut at the Chevron Championship, she tied for 23rd. She followed that with an even more impressive showing, finishing T10 at the AIG Women’s Open at the Old Course in St Andrews, an achievement made even more notable given the famously unpredictable Scottish weather.

Now, at the U.S. Women’s Open, Woad is back for just her second appearance at this particular major, and her sixth start overall on the LPGA Tour. She has a strong opportunity to record yet another impressive finish.

Doing so would bring her even closer to securing LPGA membership via the new LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway, as she sits just three points shy of the 20-point benchmark required for a tour card.

