21-Yo Lottie Woad’s debut catches Nelly Korda’s eye at the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open

Lottie Woad made her professional debut on Thursday at the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open. The 21-year-old marked the occasion by outscoring Nelly Korda and Minjee Lee to secure T2 on the opening day of play at Dundonald Links. Following this, Korda has come out to laud the rising golfer.The World No.1 golfer posted an opening round four-under par 68 on Thursday. However, the LPGA Tour’s newest member went one better and sat one stroke off the lead at the end of play. Woad’s round seems to impress groupmate Korda, who dubbed it a 'deserving' start to the young golfer’s pro career.The 26-year-old golf icon also lauded the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur’s &quot;amazing run&quot; as an amateur that includes a T3 finish at The Amundi Evian Championship earlier this month.Commenting on Lottie Woad’s impressive start to her LPGA career, Nelly Korda said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“Yeah, she's had an amazing run the last couple weeks and deserves where she's at right now, and it's going to be exciting to see where her career goes.”Apart from the 2x major championship winner, Charley Hull also lauded the young English golfer.Lottie Woad makes impressive pro debut at Scottish OpenLottie Woad held top spot on her own after six birdies in 14 holes at the Women’s Scottish Open on Thursday. The former amateur world number one from Surrey made her only bogey of the day at the par-four 17th, and it dropped her back alongside Ireland's Leona Maguire. Despite falling from a possible leader spot, the English golfer dubbed her round “pretty fair.”Lottie Woad said at Dundonald Links, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“I will definitely take it, there was some good and some bad, but overall, it was pretty fair… The last couple of holes were tricky with the wind and I was just playing for pars. It was pretty stress-free most of the day.”She further commented on teeing up with fan favorite Nelly Korda and said:“It was great. A lot of crowds today, which was nice, especially teeing off so early. Everyone in our group played well, so we could feed off each other a little bit.”For the unversed, Woad won the Irish Open on the Ladies European Tour earlier this month and missed out on the winner’s paycheck due to her amateur status. The 2022 Girls Amateur Championship winner, who reached number one in the World Amateur Golf Ranking in June 2024, went on to finish just a shot outside a play-off position at the Evian Championship, women's fourth major of the year.Following this, the young golfer announced her decision to turn pro last week. She seemingly aced her LPGA pro debut round despite teeing up with 2x major champ Korda and Minjee Lee, who won her third major at the US PGA Championship in June.