23 golfers playing at The Players Championship for the first time in 2024 ft. Ludvig Aberg, Nick Dunlap

The 2024 Players Championship is set to be held from March 14-17 at the TPC Sawgrass course in Florida. The tournament will serve as the next Signature Event on the PGA Tour, with a limited field of 144 players and a prize purse of $25 million.

The Players Championship is considered to be the unofficial fifth Major on the PGA Tour. Being a part of the Players is one of the biggest achievements for any golfer, and there are 23 of them who are getting their first chance to play at the event this year.

While the tournament is being headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland there are rising stars like Ludvig Aberg and Nick Dunlap who are just as capable of finishing at the top of the leaderboard.

Here are the 23 players who are playing in the Players Championship for the first time in 2024:

Ludvig Aberg is the highest ranked player in the list, with odds of +3000.

Full field for The 2024 Players Championship explored

The Players Championship will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024 with some of the best players in the world on its roster.

Following is the full field for The Players (via CBS Sports):

Ludvig Åberg

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Aaron Baddeley

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Alexander Björk

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Tyler Duncan

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Garrick Higgo

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Grayson Murray

Matt NeSmith

Alex Noren

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

C.T. Pan

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Adam Scott

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Alex Smalley

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Jimmy Stanger

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Kevin Streelman

Steve Stricker

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

Will Zalatoris.

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion of The 2024 Players Championship, and also the favorite to win this year. Golfers will begin teeing off at 7:40am ET on March 14.