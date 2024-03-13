23 golfers playing at The Players Championship for the first time in 2024 ft. Ludvig Aberg, Nick Dunlap

The 2024 Players Championship is set to be held from March 14-17 at the TPC Sawgrass course in Florida. The tournament will serve as the next Signature Event on the PGA Tour, with a limited field of 144 players and a prize purse of $25 million.
The Players Championship is considered to be the unofficial fifth Major on the PGA Tour. Being a part of the Players is one of the biggest achievements for any golfer, and there are 23 of them who are getting their first chance to play at the event this year.
While the tournament is being headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland there are rising stars like Ludvig Aberg and Nick Dunlap who are just as capable of finishing at the top of the leaderboard.
Here are the 23 players who are playing in the Players Championship for the first time in 2024:
Ludvig Aberg is the highest ranked player in the list, with odds of +3000.
Full field for The 2024 Players Championship explored
The Players Championship will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024 with some of the best players in the world on its roster.
Following is the full field for The Players (via CBS Sports):
- Ludvig Åberg
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Aaron Baddeley
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Alexander Björk
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Tyler Duncan
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Garrick Higgo
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jake Knapp
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Grayson Murray
- Matt NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- C.T. Pan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Adam Scott
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Alex Smalley
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Jimmy Stanger
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Steve Stricker
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
- Will Zalatoris.
Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion of The 2024 Players Championship, and also the favorite to win this year. Golfers will begin teeing off at 7:40am ET on March 14.