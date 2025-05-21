24-YO Neal Shipley describes how his big Masters achievement affected his career

Neal Shipley was the low amateur at both the Masters and the US Open last year. The 24-year-old golfer qualified for both events after finishing runner-up at the 2023 US Amateur. Interestingly, he turned professional and has been competing on the Korn Ferry Tour ever since the big achievement. Now, he returns to the PGA Tour with the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025.

Ad

Ahead of the big circuit outing, Shipley has revealed that his low amateur status at two major championships has helped his career. The young golfer, who played alongside Tiger Woods in the final round of the Masters last year, dubbed the learning ‘massive.’ The 2025 LECOM Suncoast Classic winner said he now knows he “can beat most of the guys out here.” He reiterated confidence in having competed at the “biggest stages.”

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, Shipley repeatedly said on ‘Full Swing’ that playing with Woods was a once-in-a-lifetime experience after he technically beat the 15x major champion by finishing seven places above him.

Neil Shipley said ahead of Charles Schwab Challenge, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“It's been massive knowing that I can compete at those biggest stages so when I come out here, I know that I can beat most of the guys out here. I think that's something that a lot of young pros don't get out of college, so really grateful for those two experiences.

Ad

I think too I learned a lot about how when we play really tough golf courses, my golf game is really suited for that. I'm excited for a really tough test this week where you really have to have all of your game clicking to play well.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

For the unversed, Neal Shipley earned the title of low amateur at Masters and US Open 2024, i.e. he finished with the best score among all amateur golfers at the event.

Neal Shipley’s season so far

Neal Shipley shined as an amateur last year and is now bringing form as a pro. The golfer recently registered his first professional tournament victory at Korn Ferry Tour’s LECOM SunCoast Classic. He beat South Korea’s Lee Seung-taek in a playoff to take the win in April. Owing to this, he currently sits fifth on the Korn Ferry Tour rankings, aiming to secure his 2026 PGA Tour card.

Ad

Shipley, who was a recipient of the Champions' Choice selection, is on target to finish among the developmental tour’s top 20 golfers and gain the American circuit card. Interestingly, he also appeared at the Valspar Championship earlier in March, his only other PGA Tour start of the season so far. He made the cut and finished T47 as Viktor Hovland clinched victory.

Listed below are Neal Shipley’s Korn Ferry Tour & PGA Tour results from 2025 so far with earnings:

Ad

The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis – Missed Cut

The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic – Missed Cut

The Panama Championship – T9 – $26,500

Astara Golf Championship (Bogota) – Missed Cut

Visa Argentina Open – Missed Cut

Astara Chile Classic – T15 – $15,500

Valspar Championship – T47 – $23,701

Club Car Championship – Missed Cut

LECOM Suncoast Classic – 1-x – $180,000

Veritex Bank Championship – T29 – $7,000

Tulum Championship – T18 – $12,257

AdventHealth Championship – Missed Cut

Coming off the back of a missed cut at the AdventHealth Championship, Neal Shipley will be eyeing a big comeback at the Charles Schwab Challenge this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More