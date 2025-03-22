What are Neal Shipley's career earnings?

Neal Shipley is making headlines after making a special Waffle House request from the Valspar Championship. The PGA Tour pro from Pittsburgh has been playing in the tour since 2024. Till now, he has gathered good numbers in terms of career earnings.

The PGA Tour pro recently crossed the cutline at the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course. Till now, Shipley has not been able to secure a win in the PGA Tour. Although he has not yet secured a top-five, top-three, or a runner-up's rank, Shipley has secured one top-10 finish. In the 10 PGA Tour events he has played, he has made the cut in eight of them. As reported by the PGA Tour, his current career earnings stand at $410,268.

Shipley has scored three top-20 finishes till now. Last year, he tied for 20th place at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing 11-under 277 with an overall score of 67-68-70-72. Neal Shipley ended up earning $113,068 from this PGA Tour event. At the 2024 Procore Championship in Silverado Resort, he shot 9-under 279 after four rounds. His earnings from the 2024 Procore Championship were around $86,515.

In 2024, he scored another top-20 rank, which was also the one and only top-10 finish of his professional career. Shipley tied for the sixth place in the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.

He shot a 20-under 268 and took home a paycheck worth $130,500 from this PGA Tour event. His other career earnings include $16,600 from the Barracuda Championship, $35,235 from the 3M Open, and $28,350 from the Shriners Children's Open last year.

Neal Shipley is currently competing at the 2025 Valspar Championship. After making the cut at Innisbrook, he is currently tied for the 64th spot on the leaderboard. He struggled in the first round and finished with a score of 5-over, but a 3-under second round helped him make the cut. He finished his third round five birdies, three bogeys, and a double bogey.

Neal Shipley WITB 2025

Neal Shipley is endorsed by a number of popular brands. He entered into a multi-year endorsement deal with Nicklaus Companies back in July 2024. Shipley is also sponsored by Waffle House and Schneider Downs.

Shipley is a PING athlete. According to their deal, Shipley uses golf clubs, wedges and irons made by PING. Here's a detailed look at what's in Shipley's bag (via GolfWRX):

Ping G440 Max Driver (9°) + Fujikura Ventus TR Black 7X Shaft

Ping G430 LST 3-wood (15°) + Fujikura Ventus Black 8X Shaft

Ping i230 3-Iron + Fujikura Ventus Black HB 9 TX Shaft

Ping Blueprint S 4-Iron + True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Shaft

Ping Blueprint T Irons (5-9) + True Temper Dynamic Golf X100 Shafts

Ping S159 Wedges (46°-12°, 50-12°, and 54°-12°) + True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Shafts

Ping S159 Wedge (60°) + True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 Shaft

Ping PLD Anser Putter

Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Balls

