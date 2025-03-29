25-YO pro golfer outdoes Jordan Spieth, Jason Day & other big names on the PGA Tour

25-year-old PGA Tour pro Ryan Gerard is currently competing in the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025. He has made an incredible start to the 2025 season, as this is his second full year on the PGA Tour.
Recently, Underdog Golf shared a tweet and revealed incredible stats. According to data golf, Gerard's strokes gained on approach and off the tee are better than majority of the top golfers like Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Adam Scott, Tony Finau on the PGA Tour this season.
"Ryan Gerard has better ball striking stats—SG: APP + OTT—this season than: Cam Young, Tony Finau, Sungjae Im, Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge, Thomas Detry, Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Billy Horschel, Harris English, Nick Dunlap."
In the 8 events played so far, Ryan Gerard has missed just one cut and made $465,197 as official money on the PGA Tour with 3 top-25 finishes. His best finish in the 2025 PGA Tour season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished T15, and he is in contention this week to post a win or his highest finish this season.
Gerard is currently in contention going into the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025. He is tied for eighth place along with a few other golfers and will look to be in contention going into the final round tomorrow.
Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 leaderboard
The PGA Tour's Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 is currently underway at the Memorial Park Golf Course, with Scottie Scheffler and Min Woo Lee co-leading the event with a score of -12.
Here's the leaderboard of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 with the third round underway. (Top 30 at the time of writing).
- T1 - Scottie Scheffler (-12)
- T1 - Min Woo Lee (-12)
- T3 - Davis Thompson (-10)
- T3 - Nico Echavarria (-10)
- T3 - Alejandro Tosti (-10)
- T3 - Trey Mullinax (-10)
- T3 - Taylor Pendrith (-10)
- T8 - Ryan Fox (-9)
- T8 - Gary Woodland (-9)
- T8 - Keith Mitchell (-9)
- T8 - Ryan Gerard (-9)
- T12 - William Mouw (-8)
- T12 - Mackenzie Hughes (-8)
- T12 - Jake Knapp (-8)
- T12 - Michael Kim (-8)
- T12 - Kevin Yu (-8)
- T12 - Stephan Jaeger (-8)
- T12 - Jackson Suber (-8)
- T19 - Nate Lashley (-7)
- T19 - Mason Andersen (-7)
- T19 - Rory McIlroy (-7)
- T19 - Harris English (-7)
- T19 - Adam Hadwin (-7)
- T19 - Jesper Svensson (-7)
- T19 - Isaiah Salinda (-7)
- T19 - Hayden Springer (-7)
- T19 - Kurt Kitayama (-7)
- T19 - Rasmus Højgaard (-7)
- T19 - Eric Cole (-7)
- T30 - Thomas Detry (-6)
- T30 - Jason Day (-6)
- T30 - Harry Hall (-6)
- T30 - Mac Meissner (-6)
- T30 - Victor Perez (-6)
- T30 - Wyndham Clark (-6)