25-YO pro golfer outdoes Jordan Spieth, Jason Day & other big names on the PGA Tour

25-year-old PGA Tour pro Ryan Gerard is currently competing in the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025. He has made an incredible start to the 2025 season, as this is his second full year on the PGA Tour.

Recently, Underdog Golf shared a tweet and revealed incredible stats. According to data golf, Gerard's strokes gained on approach and off the tee are better than majority of the top golfers like Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Adam Scott, Tony Finau on the PGA Tour this season.

"Ryan Gerard has better ball striking stats—SG: APP + OTT—this season than: Cam Young, Tony Finau, Sungjae Im, Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge, Thomas Detry, Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Billy Horschel, Harris English, Nick Dunlap."

In the 8 events played so far, Ryan Gerard has missed just one cut and made $465,197 as official money on the PGA Tour with 3 top-25 finishes. His best finish in the 2025 PGA Tour season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished T15, and he is in contention this week to post a win or his highest finish this season.

Gerard is currently in contention going into the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025. He is tied for eighth place along with a few other golfers and will look to be in contention going into the final round tomorrow.

Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 leaderboard

The PGA Tour's Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 is currently underway at the Memorial Park Golf Course, with Scottie Scheffler and Min Woo Lee co-leading the event with a score of -12.

Here's the leaderboard of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 with the third round underway. (Top 30 at the time of writing).

T1 - Scottie Scheffler (-12)

- Scottie Scheffler (-12) T1 - Min Woo Lee (-12)

- Min Woo Lee (-12) T3 - Davis Thompson (-10)

- Davis Thompson (-10) T3 - Nico Echavarria (-10)

- Nico Echavarria (-10) T3 - Alejandro Tosti (-10)

- Alejandro Tosti (-10) T3 - Trey Mullinax (-10)

- Trey Mullinax (-10) T3 - Taylor Pendrith (-10)

- Taylor Pendrith (-10) T8 - Ryan Fox (-9)

- Ryan Fox (-9) T8 - Gary Woodland (-9)

- Gary Woodland (-9) T8 - Keith Mitchell (-9)

- Keith Mitchell (-9) T8 - Ryan Gerard (-9)

- Ryan Gerard (-9) T12 - William Mouw (-8)

- William Mouw (-8) T12 - Mackenzie Hughes (-8)

- Mackenzie Hughes (-8) T12 - Jake Knapp (-8)

- Jake Knapp (-8) T12 - Michael Kim (-8)

- Michael Kim (-8) T12 - Kevin Yu (-8)

- Kevin Yu (-8) T12 - Stephan Jaeger (-8)

- Stephan Jaeger (-8) T12 - Jackson Suber (-8)

- Jackson Suber (-8) T19 - Nate Lashley (-7)

- Nate Lashley (-7) T19 - Mason Andersen (-7)

- Mason Andersen (-7) T19 - Rory McIlroy (-7)

- Rory McIlroy (-7) T19 - Harris English (-7)

- Harris English (-7) T19 - Adam Hadwin (-7)

- Adam Hadwin (-7) T19 - Jesper Svensson (-7)

- Jesper Svensson (-7) T19 - Isaiah Salinda (-7)

- Isaiah Salinda (-7) T19 - Hayden Springer (-7)

- Hayden Springer (-7) T19 - Kurt Kitayama (-7)

- Kurt Kitayama (-7) T19 - Rasmus Højgaard (-7)

- Rasmus Højgaard (-7) T19 - Eric Cole (-7)

- Eric Cole (-7) T30 - Thomas Detry (-6)

- Thomas Detry (-6) T30 - Jason Day (-6)

- Jason Day (-6) T30 - Harry Hall (-6)

- Harry Hall (-6) T30 - Mac Meissner (-6)

- Mac Meissner (-6) T30 - Victor Perez (-6)

- Victor Perez (-6) T30 - Wyndham Clark (-6)

