Who is Ryan Gerard? All you need to know about the 25-Y/O pro

American professional golfer Ryan Gerard is making a name for himself. Whether it’s his dominant college career or making his way to the PGA Tour, Gerard’s latest trail has been one of hard work and talent.

Gerard is a native of Raleigh, North Carolina. He played college golf for the University of North Carolina from 2019 to 2022. But his breakout performance came in 2021 at the Rod Myers Invitational with a winning score of 15-under.

He turned professional in 2022 and quickly got onto the PGA Tour Canada, winning the 2022 Quebec Open. His play earned him a spot on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023, where his ascension continued.

When asked in an interview during the PGA Tour Canada Quebec Open on Golf Talk Canada TV & Radio YouTube channel about his fourth start as a pro, Gerard said:

"Yeah, a little bit I mean you don't want to put any pressure on yourself kind of any more than wanting to play well every week so, I'd say in that sense a little bit surprised that it came quickly but I feel like I'm turning pro. I'm playing golf professionally like I'm not here to just mess around like this is my job I'm trying to take it really seriously and I'm trying to move up and get to the PGA Tour as quickly as possible,” Gerard said. [3.28 onwards]

Gerard’s big breakthrough was at the 2023 Honda Classic, where he finished T4 as a Monday qualifier. A couple of weeks later, he posted a T11 at the Puerto Rico Open, demonstrating his ability to compete on the PGA Tour.

He won the BMW Charity Pro-Am on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024, establishing himself as one of the up-and-coming names in golf. Gerard continued to show that he belonged at the PGA Tour level. He has charted several top-25 finishes in 2025, including:

T15 at the Farmers Insurance Open

T17 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

T25 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Ryan Gerard’s potential and future in the sports

Ryan Gerard’s rapid ascent on the PGA Tour has drawn interest among analysts and peers. This week at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, Ryan Gerard said in a post-round interview after firing a 5-under 65 in difficult weather that he doesn’t use an umbrella during rain because it fatigues his arms and affects his shots. Fellow PGA Tour pro Dylan Frittelli playfully told Gerard on the PGA Tour’s Instagram thread, typing,

“Do you even lift bro? After all, it’s just water at the end of the day.

Dylan Frittelli comments on Gerard on the PGA Tour’s Instagram thread. Image via @pgatour

This increasing awareness among the golf fraternity indicates that he is garnering respect from fellow professionals. His several top-25 finishes on the PGA Tour demonstrate his competitiveness on the highest stage.

