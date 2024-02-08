2x Major winner John Daly commits to upcoming PGA Tour Champions event in Naples

Two-time Major champion John Daly will grace the greens at next week's Chubb Classic event. His presence will elevate the stellar field of the PGA Tour Champions tournament that has the likes of Ernie Els, David Tom, Stephen Anes, Mike Weir and Steven Alker, among others.

Daly will be returning to the competition after four years. The last time he played at the Chubb Classic was in 2020. The 2024 edition of the tournament will take place from February 16 to 18 at Tiburon Golf Course in Naples.

Seventy-eight PGA Tour Champions' golfers are set to compete next week in the 54-hole event. The tournament has a purse of $1.8 million. In addition to Daly, past Chubb Classic champions Steve Stricker, Kirk Triplett, Lee Janzen, Joe Durant and Miguel Angel Jimenez would also play in the tournament, along with Tom Lehman and World Golf Hall-of-Famer Davis Love III.

In 2023, Bernard Langer won the Chubb Classic by three strokes over Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington. Langer finished with a score of under 17 after carding three rounds of 64, 70, and 65.

Dicky Pride and Jerry Kelly settled in a tie for fourth place, followed by Justin Leonard and David Toms, who finished in a two-way tie for sixth place.

John Daly started competing on the PGA Tour Champions after turning 50 in 2016. He made his debut at the Insperity Invitational with a T17 finish. The following year, he emerged victorious in the game after defeating Tommy Armour III and Kenny Perry by one stroke.

Daly has won 19 professional tournaments so far, including five on the PGA Tour, three on the European Tour, and one each on the Asian, Korn Ferry and PGA Tour Champions Tours, respectively.

A quick recap of John Daly's performance at the 2023 PGA Tour Champions

John Daly played 10 tournaments in the last season of the PGA Tour Champions. He started the season at the Cologuard Classic and finished in 75th place. He shot three rounds of 81-79-72, settled for a 16-over par score and earned $1,364 in prize money. Daly finished in T69 at the Hoag Classic and in T38 at The Galleri Classic.

His best performances were recorded at the Sanford International, where he settled for the T7 position.

In addition to the PGA Tour Champions events, Daly also competed in the PGA Tour events last season. He played at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and The Open Championship, but he failed to make the cut.

Here are the results of all the tournaments John Daly played in the 2023 PGA Tour Champions season:

Cologuard Classic: 75

Hoag Classic: T69

The Galleri Classic: T38

Insperity Invitational: 74

Regions Tradition: T65

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship: Withdrawn

DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: 75

Kaulig Companies Championship: T53

Shaw Charity Classic: T57

The Ally Challenge: 77

Ascension Charity Classic: Withdrawn

Sanford International: T7

Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS: Withdrawn