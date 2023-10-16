3 golfers can qualify for the 2024 LIV Golf season in Abu Dhabi this December

LIV Golf will offer three capacities for the 2024 season and will do so in its own style. There will be a single tournament, three rounds and 72 holes, with cuts after the first and second rounds, and players will be separated according to their rankings.

In accordance with LIV Golf rules, four players will be relegated to the Development Tournament. One of those spots will be filled by the winner of the International Series Order of Merit. The other three will be determined at a tournament to be held in Abu Dhabi in December.

If all eligible players participate, the event will undoubtedly be a massive scouting operation. Players from LIV Golf's own development system to all of the major winners since 2018 will be invited.

For the first day of the tournament, a huge field is expected, consisting of the top 200 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), and the top 20 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, the amateur champions from the United States, Great Britain, Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. In addition, players ranked 6th through 32nd on the International Series Order of Merit will compete.

After the first round, there will be a cut so that only the top 20 (+ ties) will play on Saturday. They will be joined by the four players relegated from LIV Golf 2023. PGA Tour and DP World Tour players who have won a tournament in 2023 will also be eligible to play in this round (if they participate).

Major champions from 2018 through 2023 are guaranteed a spot in the second round, as are players who played in the 2023 Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup.

The second-round field will be rounded out by the second- through fifth-ranked players on the International Series Order of Merit.

On Sunday, the third and final round will be played over 36 holes (the two previous rounds are 18 holes each). The field will be cut again for this day, leaving only the top 16 players.

Andy Ogletree (Image via Getty).

Who could make the field for the LIV Golf Qualifying Tournament?

The International Series has three tournaments left in the season, so the official Order of Merit list is still unknown. At the moment, Andy Ogletree is the leader.

The only four safe names for the LIV Golf Qualifying Tournament are the four relegated players (Jediah Morgan, Chase Koepka, Sihwan Kim and James Piot).

By inviting the OWGR Top 200 and all season winners on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, LIV Golf is opening its doors to all the big stars on the world's top tours.

But it is not just the established players who are invited, as rising talents such as South African Christo Lamprecht (British Amateur Champion) and Spaniard Jose Luis Ballester (European Amateur Champion) may also be there.

Given the tension between LIV Golf on the one hand and the PGA Tour and DP World Tour on the other, it is difficult to predict which players will participate in the qualifying tournament. What is certain is that if at least some of the invited players attend, it will be a very interesting event.