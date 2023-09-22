Andy Ogletree's journey from LIV Golf's suspension to redemption: A potential blueprint for aspiring Young Pros

Andy Ogletree's golf career has gotten off to a rollercoaster start so far. With some conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour, Ogletree was battling an injury. During this time he decided to make a leap for the newly inaugurated LIV Golf series- changing his golf career forever.

His very first lIV Golf tournament eded in disaster, with Andy Ogletree shooting a 82-77-75. He subsequently got suspended from the PGA Tour as well, and just as matters could not get any worse, disaster struck. As LIV Golf began recruiting bigger names, they booted Ogletree from their 48-player field list.

However, almost 15 months later Ogletree is back on track and heading towards a full-time LIV stint. This week he is filling in as a reserve for LIV Golf's Chicago event. He is adamant that the way things are going, LIV Golf will shape the future for several new pros.

Andy Ogletree's comeback from suspension to the LIV Golf Series

After getting suspended from the PGA Tour and from LIV Golf, Andy Ogletree was stuck in golf limbo. However, he found his saviour in the International Series, conducted by the Asian Tour and funded by LIV Golf. He played, and he played well enough to make his way back to the LIV Golf series.

This also brings about the idea that other new golfers might look at something other than the PGA Tour to allow their pro golf career to flourish. He said via Golf.com:

“Yeah, I’ve talked to a lot of college guys, and I think you’re going to start seeing a lot more kids go to Asian Tour Q-School from America. Just because, I mean, the purses next year, there’s rumors of $3 million purses on the Asian Tour International Series.”

From a financial perspective it does not make sense for golfers to play for the Korn Ferry Tour. Instead, golfers have started looking out for other options.

“I think a lot of guys are starting to realize that, especially if they don’t get their Korn Ferry card or play bad at Q-school or something. Then instead of going to PGA Tour Canada or PGA Tour Latin America, Asia is the next best option.”

Getting to LIV Golf was Andy Ogletree's ultimate goal, and he is close enough to achieving it. He strongly believes that there is a large target market waiting for LIV Golf.