LIV Golf Chicago: Schedule, prize purse, top players, venue and more

LIV Golf Chicago is set to commence on Friday, September 22, at the Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois. The 12th event on the League's 2023 calendar will be played a little over a month hiatus after the Bedminster Invitational at Trump National Golf Club.

The last time, when the league was in Chicago in 2022, Cameron Smith inspired a three-stroke victory over Dustin Johnson to record his first win on the breakaway series.

When and where will the LIV Golf Chicago be played?

As mentioned earlier, the tournament will be played at the Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois, and will feature a field of 48 players. The tournament will be played in a 54-hole format from September 22 to 24.

What is the prize purse of LIV Golf Chicago?

Just like every other tournament on the breakaway series, the Chicago Invitational will have a $20 million prize purse for the Individual leaderboard and a $5 million for the team leaderboard.

The prize money breakout will be updated soon.

Who are the top players to watch out for at LIV Golf Chicago?

The 12th event of the Breakaway series in 2023 will feature only two golfers, who are inside the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings, World No. 13 Cameron Smith and World No. 15 Brooks Koepka. They both will be top players to watch out for.

Interestingly, Smith is entering the LIV Golf Chicago after winning the Bedminster Invitational and will be the top start to watch out for. Meanwhile, Koepka is the only player from the league to be selected in any of the two teams for the upcoming Ryder Cup that commences next week.

Three-time LIV Golf individual title winner Talor Gooch will also be seen teeing off at Chicago and will look to perform better. Bryson DeChambeau, who recently won the Greenbrier Invitational after shooting a stellar round of 58, is also a top star in the upcoming event.

As per DraftKings Sportsbook, the following are the names of players with top odds heading into the LIV Golf Chicago:

Cameron Smith +600

Bryson DeChambeau +1,100

Dustin Johnson +1,200

Talor Gooch +1,400

Patrick Reed +1,600

Mito Pereira +1,600

Brooks Koepka +1,600

Joaquin Niemann +2,200

Harold Varner III +2,200

Dean Burmester +2,200

Sergio Garcia +2,500

Cameron Tringale +2,500

Abraham Ancer +2,500

How to watch LIV Golf Chicago?

All the League's fixtures can be seen on multiple platforms. The television rights are with the CW network and they broadcast it on both their channel and app. While it is pertinent to note that the first round is exclusively available on the CW app.

Below is the watch schedule of the CW for the Chicago event:

Friday, September 22

Round 1

1:15 pm ET shotgun start

Saturday, September 23

Round 2: CW

1:15 pm ET shotgun start

Sunday, September 24

Round 3: CW

1:05 pm ET shotgun start

Fans can also download the LIV Golf + app and watch the entire event for free. They can also watch the event live on LIV Golf's official YouTube channel as a pay-per-view.