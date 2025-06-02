“30 percent of the guys are going to hate it” - Brandt Snedeker makes bold US Open prediction

Brandt Snedeker entered the Memorial Tournament this weekend as a sponsor exempt and finished T7. The 44-year-old golfer shared the position with Rickie Fowler. Interestingly, the latter secured the lone exemption into The Open via the OQS at Muirfield Village Golf Club, beating Snedeker based on their rankings.

Despite the strong finish, Snedeker is now readying himself take on the US Open Qualifying event on Monday to try and clinch a spot at the national Open. Ahead of this, the golfer shared his honest take on the major championship’s host course, Oakmont Country Club and said “30 percent of the guys are going to hate it.” The nine-time PGA Tour winner, who’s played US Amateur at the course, didn’t hold back when he said said the “golf course is going to drive you crazy.”

The veteran said he ‘loves playing’ the US Open because the course ‘doesn't really favor anybody.’

Speaking about Oakmont ahead of the US Open qualifying event, Brandt Snedeker said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“You have to like the fact that 30 percent of the guys are going to hate it, and they're going to be gone really quickly. That golf course is going to drive you crazy. So, you need to accept that and realize that everybody's going to have to deal with the same stuff. I've played a US Amateur there, I've played a couple Opens there. I kind of know what to expect when you get there...

So that's part of the reason why I love playing US Opens, is it doesn't really favor anybody. You got to drive the ball pretty straight, and when you don't, everybody's pitching out. Nobody's hitting it up around those greens, especially at Oakmont. If you put it in the wrong spot there, you're going to make a big number.”

For the unversed, Snedeker and Fowler finished in a five-way tie for seventh place at the Memorial on Sunday. However, the latter clinched the lone spot available for The Open via tiebreaker which was decided on the two players’ Official World Golf Ranking. Fowler was ranked 124th earlier last week while Snedeker sat 430th.

Brandt Snedeker on decision to contest US Open qualifying

Only hours after the 2025 Memorial Tournament outing, Brandt Snedeker will take on a strong field of golfers on Monday to try and qualify for the US Open. The ace golfer will try and successfully navigate one of the 10 36-hole qualifying sites on Monday, June 2, aka Golf's Longest Day. Despite the 156-man field almost two-thirds full for Oakmont, the golfer seems optimistic.

Addressing his decision to do US Open qualifying, Brandt Snedeker said at Muirfield Village Golf Club, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“It's our National Open. You want to be out there playing against the best in the world on the toughest golf courses and that's a great -- I can't thank Workday and Jack (Nicklaus) and everybody at Memorial for letting me come here this week and be a sponsor exemption. I think I held up my end of the bargain this week finally, which was nice, and I look forward to kind of going and building on this week for the rest of the year.”

Snedeker added that he feels confident in his and expects to be in contention for a spot at the upcoming major. For the unversed, the US Open 2025 will be begin on Thursday, 12 June at Oakmont. This will be a week after the RBC Canadian Open.

