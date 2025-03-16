$300M LIV star Phil Mickelson gives bombshell verdict on Joaquin Niemann's ranking debate

Phil Mickelson and Joaquin Niemann were in the field competing in the 2025 LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club. Niemann had an incredible week, remaining -17 for the event and registering his second win of the season and fourth overall victory.

Ad

Niemann is ranked 81st in the OWGR rankings despite this phenomenal consistent run, as LIV Golf players do not receive any OWGR points for their performance. Hence, the relevance of the OWGR has been under the scanner, and fellow LIV golfer Phil Mickelson has given his verdict on it.

Niemann's team, Torque GC, shared a tweet and wrote that he should be one of the top players in the world right now.

Ad

Trending

"Joaquín Niemann has got to be a top 5 player in the world right now. Currently sits at the top of the leaderboard in Singapore for his 2 win of the season and 4th in @livgolf_league🔥 Vamos Joaco 🇨🇱"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reacting to this tweet, Mickelson said Joaquin Niemann is not a top-5 player but a World No. 1.

"Top 5? Try #1"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Phil Mickelson believes the incredible run the Chilian golfer has had this season makes him a World No.1 golfer. Niemann has made four starts this year so far and has finished T33 at Riyadh, a win at Adelaide, T12 at Hong Kong, and a win at Singapore.

Where did Phil Mickelson finish at the 2025 LIV Golf Singapore?

Phil Mickelson had a decent performance this week at LIV Golf Singapore, as he finished T19 for the event. He carded -4 for the event and continued his impressive run this season.

Ad

After missing out on the LIV Golf Riyadh due to injury, Mickelson has registered T23, 3rd, and T19 at the next three events. The left-handed golfer is looking all set for an incredible season ahead and hopes to register his first LIV Golf victory soon.

Here's the complete leaderboard of the 2025 LIV Golf Singapore event.

1. Joaquin Niemann -17

-17 2. Brooks Koepka -12

-12 3. Ben Campbell -11

-11 4. David Puig -10

-10 T5. Louis Oosthuizen -9

-9 T5. Jon Rahm -9

-9 T5. Sebastian Muñoz -9

-9 T5. Cameron Tringale -9

-9 T5. Dustin Johnson -9

-9 T10. Bryson DeChambeau -7

-7 T10. Abraham Ancer -7

-7 T10. Paul Casey -7

-7 T10. Jason Kokrak -7

-7 T14. Richard Bland -5

-5 T14. Luis Masaveu -5

-5 T14. Kevin Na -5

-5 T14. Charl Schwartzel -5

-5 T14. Lucas Herbert -5

-5 T19. Tyrrell Hatton -4

-4 T19. Harold Varner III -4

-4 T19. Caleb Surratt -4

-4 T19. Phil Mickelson -4

-4 T19. Cameron Smith -4

-4 24. Thomas Pieters -3

-3 T25. Anirban Lahiri -2

-2 T25. Chieh-Po Lee -2

-2 T25. Tom McKibbin -2

-2 T25. Patrick Reed -2

-2 T29. Peter Uihlein -1

-1 T29. Talor Gooch -1

-1 T29. Dean Burmester -1

-1 T32. Adrian Meronk E

E T32. Sergio Garcia E

E T32. Matt Jones E

E T32. Danny Lee E

E T32. Brendan Steele E

E 37. Carlos Ortiz +1

+1 T38. Andy Ogletree +2

+2 T38. Bubba Watson +2

+2 T38. Henrik Stenson +2

+2 T41. Branden Grace +3

+3 T41. Charles Howell III +3

+3 T41. Yubin Jang +3

+3 T44. Martin Kaymer +4

+4 T44. John Catlin +4

+4 T44. Matthew Wolff +4

+4 T47. Lee Westwood +5

+5 T47. Anthony Kim +5

+5 T49. Ian Poulter +6

+6 T49. Sam Horsfield +6

+6 T51. Marc Leishman +9

+9 T51. Mito Pereira +9

+9 53. Graeme McDowell +10

+10 54. Frederik Kjettrup +18

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback