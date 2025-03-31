$300M-worth pop icon lauds Min Woo Lee on Facetime after his Houston Open win

Min Woo Lee's first PGA Tour victory at the Texas Children's Houston Open has been lauded by international pop icon Justin Bieber. Lee finished with a score of 20-under at Memorial Park Golf Course and won by one shot over Gary Woodland and Scottie Scheffler.

Ad

The Canadian Singer, who has a worth of $300 million Facetimed the 25-year-old golfer shortly after his win. In his Instagram story, Bieber posted a black and white screenshot from their FaceTime call. Bieber's could be seen laying under a blanket and Lee could be seen smiling. He captioned the story:

"Congrats @minwoo27lee (golf trophy emoji)"

He also used a song, "This Is How We Do It" from the 90s by Montell Jordan. Lee reshared the story on his Instagram account and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"J frickin B (red heart emoji)."

Justin Bieber's and Min Woo Lee's Instagram Stories

It was Min Woo Lee's first PGA Tour win in his 56th start. He scored 66, 64, 63 and 67 in the four rounds at the tournament to claim his first PGA Tour title at Texas Children's Houston Open. Further, with his win, he became the 38th Australian to win on the PGA Tour.

Ad

How much money has Min Woo Lee earned on the PGA Tour since 2024?

Min Woo Lee has earned a total of $5.26 million on the PGA Tour since 2024. He earned a total of $2,611,021 in 2024 and has earned $2,658,736 in 2025 in tournament money. He earned six-figure payouts in six tournaments during 2024 and has already matched that in five of his first six starts in 2025.

Ad

His most earnings in 2024 came at the Cognizant Classic, where he tied for second and won $801,000. He also tied for second at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he took home $616,400. He won $1.71 million at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

Let's take a look at Min Woo Lee's earnings on the PGA Tour for 2024 and 2025:

2024 PGA Tour Tournaments:

The American Express : T21 ($99,120)

: T21 ($99,120) Farmers Insurance Open : T43 ($28,530)

: T43 ($28,530) WM Phoenix Open : T71 ($17,776)

: T71 ($17,776) Cognizant Classic : T2 ($801,000)

: T2 ($801,000) Arnold Palmer Invitational : T44 ($64,000)

: T44 ($64,000) THE PLAYERS Championship : T54 ($57,500)

: T54 ($57,500) Valspar Championship : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Masters Tournament : T22 ($175,500)

: T22 ($175,500) THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson : T24 ($77,425)

: T24 ($77,425) PGA Championship : T26 ($113,962)

: T26 ($113,962) Charles Schwab Challenge : T24 ($70,866)

: T24 ($70,866) U.S. Open : T21 ($203,607)

: T21 ($203,607) Rocket Mortgage Classic : T2 ($616,400)

: T2 ($616,400) Genesis Scottish Open : 73rd ($18,540)

: 73rd ($18,540) The Open Championship : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Wyndham Championship : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut FedEx St. Jude Championship : T22 ($175,500)

: T22 ($175,500) Procore Championship : T32 ($34,260)

: T32 ($34,260) ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: T27 ($57,035)

Ad

2025 PGA Tour Tournaments:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T17 ($272,000)

: T17 ($272,000) WM Phoenix Open : T12 ($195,500)

: T12 ($195,500) The Genesis Invitational : 48th ($56,000)

: 48th ($56,000) Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches : T11 ($184,986)

: T11 ($184,986) Arnold Palmer Invitational : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut THE PLAYERS Championship : T20 ($240,250)

: T20 ($240,250) Texas Children’s Houston Open: 1st ($1,710,000)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback