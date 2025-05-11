$300M-worth Tom Brady who got his b**t kicked by Rory McIlroy visits iconic golf club in Ireland

NFL quarterback Tom Brady recently spoke about his good friend Rory McIlroy as he shared the highlights of his latest trip to Ireland.

Brady spared time for a round of golf while he visited Ireland recently. Being half-Irish from his father's side, the American football quarterback often takes time to visit the country and hit some golf balls while he is there. Among the various golf courses he visited this time, Brady also hopped in to play a round at the Ballybunion Golf Club. The $300 million-worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) NFL player was featured in a recent post on X via Ru Macdonald.

Brady also appeared on The Late Late Show with Patrick Kielty and shared his highlights of the trip. He also spoke about his bond with Rory McIlroy, with whom he often plays golf, along with another Irish golfer, Shane Lowry. Brady said (13:28 onwards):

"One of the great highlights of my life is being on golf courses with my dad. And we all love to share that kind of fellowship together. Rory kicks my b**t all the time whenever we play, obviously."

Brady also applauded and shared his thoughts on McIlroy's Masters win and completion of the career Grand Slam. He said:

"It was incredible."

"I think seeing him achieve that, and all that he's gone through in golf, and again overcoming those struggles. I'm sure he appreciated that win more than any other win in his life."

Brady added:

"Because of how hard it was not because how easy it was. He could have won it 14 years ago."

The NFL quarterback drew from his own experiences about emerging victorious after a series of failures as he spoke about how one would, such as Rory McIlroy, cherish the winning experience after fighting for it for a long time.

The Northern Irish golfer won the Masters Tournament on his 17th appearance at the event. Rory McIlroy became the sixth player to reach a career Grand Slam with his win at Augusta on April 13.

How has Rory McIlroy performed at the Truist Championship so far?

McIlroy is currently playing his second PGA Tour event since the Masters. He has won the Signature event four times - 2010, 2015, 2021, and 2024.

Rory McIlroy at the Truist Championship 2025 - Source: Getty

The defending champion is tied for the eighth position after three rounds of the Truist Championship. Rory McIlroy shot a four-under-par 66 in round one and a three-under-par 67 in round two. He kept himself in contention with a one-under-par 69 in the third round.

While Keith Mitchell led the scoreboard in the first two rounds, Shane Lowry took over and has maintained his first place with a -15 par score while the final round is in progress.

