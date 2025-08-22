$300M-worth Tom Brady promotes 2025 LIV Golf Team Championship in Michigan

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady promoted the LIV Golf Team Championship in Michigan. The Saudi league is heading for its season wrap this week. Their team championship is set to start on Friday, August 22, and the three-day event will conclude on Sunday, August 24.Ahead of that, LIV Golf League shared a video on its X (formerly Twitter) account, promoting the event. Fans received a surprise as Tom Brady featured in the video.Sharing the post, LIV Golf wrote:&quot;💬&quot;One course. One shot. One chance. To do your job together.” - @TomBrady The 2025 LIV Golf Team Championship is HERE. Who will win the title? Tune in Friday-Sunday&quot;LIV Golf @livgolf_leagueLINK💬&quot;One course. One shot. One chance. To do your job together.” - @TomBradyThe 2025 LIV Golf Team Championship is HERE. Who will win the title? Tune in Friday-Sunday #LIVGolfMichiganThe clip starts with Tom Brady, who has a net worth of $300 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), posing with his back to the camera, looking towards the water, and then focuses on the LIV Golf teams. The retired NFL star made his appearance in black shorts, a matching t-shirt, and a cap.Ahead of the LIV Golf Michigan event, the Saudi league players competed in the Indianapolis event. Sebastian Muñoz won the event, defeating Jon Rahm in the playoffs. Tom Brady expresses his wish to play in LIV Golf’s The DuelsIn an Instagram post on Wednesday, Tom Brady shared a video in collaboration with apparel brand Nobull, in which he talked about the LIV Golf series. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said that he was watching the Saudi league’s The Duels and shared his excitement to play in the tournament. He also asked Bryson DeChambeau to join him.Sharing the video, Brady wrote:&quot;Just finished watching The Duels from Chicago with @nobull. Hey @livgolf_league… I want in 🏆&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Duels features professional LIV golf players playing in teams with golf influencers. Brady initially said in the clip that he doesn’t need any partner, but then asked the former U.S. Open winner to join him.&quot;Next year, LIV Golf The Duels, I want to host. I don’t need a pro...” he said.&quot;My game is pretty good but not that good. I need a stick to partner,” he added.Tom Brady is an avid golfer, and this week he surprised his fans by sharing a picture with his elder son, Jack, from the greens. The father-son duo played a few shots at The Hills in East Quogue.&quot;Everything still pretty much the same ‘round here ⛳️ @nobull&quot; Brady wrote in the caption.Earlier in May, he joined F1 driver Carlos Sainz for a golf outing ahead of the Miami Grand Prix. Brady also collaborated with DeChambeau for a YouTube video last year. They teamed for the LIV golfer's popular “Break 50” challenge, and the video has garnered around 4.3 million views on YouTube so far.