$30M-worth Justin Thomas gets candid about Maverick McNealy’s Genesis Invitational outing - “Holy smokes!”

Justin Thomas reflected on Maverick McNealy's impressive performance at the 2025 Genesis Invitational. At the recently concluded PGA Tour signature event, McNealy grabbed the people's attention with his phenomenal outing. He played the final round of 64 and jumped six spots on the leaderboard to settle in second place.

For the final round of the Genesis Invitational, McNealy teed it up in a group with Thomas, who has a net worth of $30 million via Celebrity Net Worth. Following the tournament, Thomas took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to reflect on the amazing performance of McNealy. He compared his final round outing with himself, writing:

"Just went back thru the day after thinking about that round by Mav I got to witness first hand today. If we would’ve played a match. I would have been 1 up thru 1….. then lost the next 10 consecutive holes to holes 9&8 😂😂 holy smokes!!!!"

Notably, both Thomas and McNealy started the game on the first tee hole of the Torrey Pines South Golf Course, with the former making a birdie on the first hole. However, following that, McNealy had an amazing outing and went on to make five back-to-back birdies from the second to sixth holes and then added three more birdies from the ninth to 11th holes.

Meanwhile, Justin Thomas struggled with his game after a birdie on the first hole. He made a bogey on the seventh before making a birdie on the 13th. He then added two more birdies on the 17th and 18th for a round of 3-under 69 and settled in the T9 position.

Maverick McNealy reflects on his performance at Genesis Invitational 2025

Maverick McNealy had an amazing game during the final round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational. He played the final round of 8-under 64 to finish just one stroke behind the winner of the tournament.

During the press conference of the 2025 Genesis Invitational, McNealy reflected on his performance and said (via Tee Scripts):

"It was really fun. It's really fun when the ball's coming off exactly like you want, when you're standing over a putt and you feel like it's just going to go in. It's one of those things you get on a roll, you know it's going to come to an end at some point but you just want to extend is as much as possible."

Meanwhile, Ludvig Aberg won the tournament after four rounds of 74, 66, 70, and 66. McNealy started his outing with a round of 75 before carding the next three rounds of 70, 68, and 64 to settle for a total of 11-under.

Justin Thomas, on the other hand, also had a tough start to the game with a round of 73 before playing another round of 71. He played the final two rounds of 69 and finished in a tie for ninth place.

