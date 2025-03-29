$30M-worth PGA Tour pro-led foundation raises $1.6M for a youth charity

PGA Tour pro Justin Thomas has revealed that his foundation collected a whopping $1.6 million for a noble cause. The American golfer shared a post on his Instagram handle on Friday confirming the news.

Ad

Justin Thomas, who has a net worth of $30 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth, posted a picture and video, revealing that the amount collected would be going to the Boys and Girls Club Kentuckiana. He also announced that the funds would be used to make a Justin Thomas Mobile Learning Centre for the youth.

Sharing the news, Thomas wrote in the caption:

"The funds are going to be used to build the Justin Thomas Mobile Learning Center which will allow young people to focus on STEM, workforce development, and financial literacy. The unique location will allow the education to meet the kids where they’re at, allowing for greater accessibility for those who may not have convenient access to transportation."

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Justin Thomas Foundation is widely known for helping young kids with their game and building their careers in golf. Moreover, it also helps military families.

Justin Thomas' team won the first season of TGL

Tiger Woods' TGL series wrapped up with its final on March 25, with Justin Thomas' Atlanta Drive GC winning the first season. The team, which consisted of Thomas, Lucas Glover, Patrick Cantlay, and Billy Horschel, won the two final series matches held on Monday, March 24, and Tuesday, March 25, ultimately winning the series.

Ad

Justin Thomas shared a post on his Instagram account, celebrating the victory:

"CHAMPS! What a season @tglgolf was. I think I speak for everybody when I say it exceeded our expectations, and more fun than any of us could’ve imagined. TGL has found a way to combine a fun and unique twist on golf, while creating a format that is extremely competitive."

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, the current PGA Tour season has been pretty impressive for the two-time Major winner. He settled for second place in his last outing at the Valspar Championship.

Justin Thomas has so far played in eight tournaments on the PGA Tour in 2025 and has two runner-up finishes while securing four top-10 places.

Thomas started the season at The Sentry and then finished second at The American Express. However, he had a tough time playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished T48. Still, he quickly bounced back, recording two finishes in the top 10, including T6 at the WM Phoenix Open and T9 at The Genesis Invitational.

He settled for T33 at both the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship before recording another runner-up finish of the season at the Valspar Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback