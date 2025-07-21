35-YO PGA Tour pro leaves Justin Thomas & Collin Morikawa behind to break into top-6 of the Ryder Cup rankings

The Ryder Cup rankings have once again changed dramatically following the season's last major. On Sunday, July 20, the 2025 Open Championship concluded at the Royal Portrush with Scottie Scheffler taking the title. This was his fourth win of the season and his first career Open Championship win. Interestingly, while Scheffler is already qualified for the Ryder Cup, those who finished in the top ten in the tournament received a significant boost in the Ryder Cup's rankings.

The golfer in question is Harris English, who finished second in the Open Championship. English was quite consistent throughout the tournament, and with a terrific final round of 5 under par, he finished with a total score of 13 under par. He shot rounds of 67, 70, 68, and 66 for a total score of 271 (4 strokes more than the winner, Scottie Scheffler).

Harris English has been terrific this season, and his consistent success has given him a significant boost in the Ryder Cup standings. English, who was previously ranked tenth, climbed four places and entered the top six. He has pushed several other golfers down the leaderboard one position. These golfers are: Justin Thomas (now 7th), Collin Morikawa (now 8th), Ben Griffin (now 9th), and Keegan Bradley (now 10th).

Scottie Scheffler, the event winner, has also strengthened his hold on the top spot, with a total of around 32,420 points. So Team USA's top six now consist of Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English.

Was there any change in the Ryder Cup's rankings of Team Europe's top six following the 2025 Open Championship?

Team Europe has also been affected by the conclusion of the 2025 Open Championship. Rory McIlroy is the only mathematically qualified player there, and he has also increased his lead on the leaderboard slightly. McIlroy finished seventh in the tournament with a cumulative score of 10 under par; due to this performance, he now has 3,440 points in the Ryder Cup rankings.

Apart from the leader, Team Europe's top six have remained unchanged, but there have been other changes. Robert MacIntyre, who finished tied for 7th with a total score of 10 under par, was third in the Ryder Cup rankings before the Open Championship, but now he is second, pushing Tommy Fleetwood down to third.

Aside from that, Shane Lowry, who was sixth before the major, climbed one spot following a strong performance in the competition. He is now fifth with 1,234 points, knocking Sepp Straka down to sixth place. Team Europe's top six following the final major are Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, and Sepp Straka.

