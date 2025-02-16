$38M LIV star Phil Mickelson takes a hilarious dig at budget cuts on 'sustainable recycling' funding

Phil Mickelson took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday to poke fun at US government budget cuts. He especially pointed out the $2 million program aimed at developing "sustainable recycling models" to support the marginalized communities in Kosovo.

Ad

Mickelson, who has a net worth of $38 million (as per Forbes), responded to a list of several canceled taxpayer-funded programs by the Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE). The six-time major winner wrote on X with a hint of sarcasm:

"I'm all for fiscal accountability but stopping the $2M to develop "sustainable recycling models" to "increase socio-economic cohesion among marginalized communities of Kosovo Roma, Ashkali, and Egypt" seems going a bit too far. (face palm and laughing emojis)"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The original post by DOGE highlighted a list of canceled taxpayer-funded initiatives in several countries, including:

$10M for voluntary male circumcision in Mozambique

$40M for a "gender equality and women empowerment hub"

$486M for election and political process strengthening programs worldwide

$19M for biodiversity conservation in Nepal

$2.5M for inclusive democracies in Southern Africa

The cuts also included education, political reforms, and social cohesion projects in various countries.

Phil Mickelson frequently expresses his views on government actions on his social media handle. On Wednesday, he expressed his support for Elon Musk who is also handling the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in Donald Trump's administration. Michelson wrote:

Ad

"This is why he's the perfect guy to get rid of our crazy government corruption. Every day I look forward to learning about what has been uncovered."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mickelson responded to Joe Rogan's comments that the Tesla CEO is helping Trump in uncovering deep corruption in U.S. agencies.

How did Phil Mickelson perform at LIV Golf Adelaide?

Phil Mickelson tied for 23rd at the recently concluded LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club on Sunday, February 16. The 54-year-old had a decent start at the tournament as he scored an even par 72 in the first round with two birdies against two bogeys.

Ad

In the second round, he notched two birdies but scored four bogeys, finishing 2-over 74. He recovered in the final round where he scored six birdies against two bogeys and finished with 4-under 68. He finished the tournament with a score of 2-under.

This was Phil Mickelson's first tournament in the LIV Golf 2025 season. He missed the first season opener, LIV Golf Riyadh due to a shoulder injury.

"While preparing for the season, I suffered a minor shoulder injury in the gym last week. I'm definitely disappointed that I will miss the season opener, but I look forward to playing in Adelaide," Michelson wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mickelson finished 39th in the season standings in 2023 and 46th in 2024 and hasn't won a single tournament on the Saudi-backed Tour.

He will next compete in the LIV Golf Hong Kong which will be held from March 7 to 9 at Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling, Hong Kong.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback