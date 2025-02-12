Phil Mickelson doubles down on his support for $378.8B-worth Elon Musk while calling out 'corrupt government'

Phil Mickelson has once again voiced his support for Elon Musk, referring to him as the perfect person to eliminate government corruption. This comment came a day after he endorsed Musk's outrage over FEMA using government funds to accommodate illegal migrants in luxury hotels.

Mickelson is a 45-time winner on the PGA Tour, including six major championships. Outside of the golf course, he is known for his bold political opinions, which he regularly shares on social media.

On Tuesday, February 11, Joe Rogan voiced his support for the $378.8 million entrepreneur on his show amid Musk's recent criticism.

"Elon's not going to steal your money," he said. "That's not what he's doing. He's a super genius that has been f**ked with. When you've been f**ked with by these nitwits that hide behind 3-letter agencies, and you're dealing with one of the smartest people alive helping Donald Trump get into office and find out what corruption is really going on, you f**ked up."

"You f**ked up and picked the wrong psychopath on the spectrum. He's going to hunt you down and find out what's going on, and that's good for everybody."

Mickelson also reposted and endorsed Rogan's comments.

"This is why he’s the perfect guy to get rid of our crazy government corruption. Every day I look forward to learning about what has been uncovered. 😳," he wrote.

In another post, Phil Mickelson urged Musk to turn his attention to California next.

What's next for Phil Mickelson?

Phil Mickelson will begin his season at LIV Golf Adelaide, set to take place at Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia, from Friday, February 14, to Sunday, February 16. This will be his first professional start since the LIV Golf Team Championship in September.

Mickelson was originally set to start the season at LIV Golf Riyadh, but a minor injury just days before the opener forced him to withdraw.

"While preparing for the season, I suffered a minor shoulder injury in the gym last week. I'm definitely disappointed that I will miss the season opener, but I look forward to playing in Adelaide," he wrote on X.

The 54-year-old golfer hasn't made a significant impact on the Saudi-backed circuit and has yet to secure a win. His last professional victory came at the 2021 PGA Championship, and since then, he has managed only a few top-10 finishes.

Phil Mickelson's joint runner-up finish at the 2023 Masters Tournament remains his best result over the past four years. With the new season underway, the veteran golfer will be looking to end his title drought soon.

