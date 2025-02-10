Phil Mickelson backs Elon Musk’s outrage over FEMA’s $59M illegal migrant hotel funding

Phil Mickelson has backed Elon Musk’s outrage over the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) spending $59 million on luxury hotels to shelter illegal migrants. He wrote that the country needs to prioritize its citizens' interests first.

On Monday, February 10, Elon Musk took to X to slam FEMA.

"The DOGE team just discovered that FEMA sent $59M LAST WEEK to luxury hotels in New York City to house illegal migrants," he wrote. "Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President’s executive order."

Musk added that the money was intended for American disaster relief but was wrongly being spent on luxury hotels for illegal immigrants.

"A clawback demand will be made today to recoup those funds," he added.

Phil Mickelson reposted Musk's comments and endorsed his views.

"Thank you for pointing this out Elon," he wrote. "How about we take care of Americans first? Maybe we can start by helping our Veterans or fellow Americans in need before we misallocate funds from their intended purpose."

A couple of weeks ago, President Donald Trump had also called for the dissolving of the FEMA.

"FEMA has been a very big disappointment," the Republican President said as per the Hindu. "It’s very bureaucratic. And it’s very slow."

Phil Mickelson slams the CA Coastal Commission over the oil buying policy

A couple of days ago, Phil Mickelson took to X to criticize the California administration over its current oil purchase policy. He wrote that rational conversation doesn’t work in the state.

"CA uses 1.5-1.7 mil barrels of oil a day," he wrote. "CA produces 400k yet has more than enough to be self reliant. Instead CA buys from Iraq and other countries to supply the need.

"It costs more, is dirtier and burns more pollutants in the air, needs to be shipped around the world in cargo ships that pollutes the air and has a possibility to spill more oil exponentially into the oceans then the pipeline with safety valves which far exceeds the requirements (SOC Sable offshore). This is a case of idiots wanting what 'sounds' good rather than is good for the environment," he continued.

The 54-year-old golf veteran added that the government needed to look at the bigger picture and make decisions in the country's best interest. He also stated that the government needed to take a stand against the CCC (California Coastal Commission), referring to them as 'idiots.'

As for Phil Mickelson, he will next compete at LIV Golf Adelaide, set to take place from Friday, February 14, to Sunday, February 16, at Grange Golf Club in Adelaide.

