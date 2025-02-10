President Donald Trump lauds Tiger Woods after their golf match

Donald Trump lauded Tiger Woods after their golf match at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida. Woods was also accompanied by his 16-year-old son Charlie during the round of golf on Sunday, February 9.

In a video posted by the popular golf account TWLEGION, Trump reflected on his golf match with Woods. He said:

"He was great. He's a great guy. He's very sad over his Mother's passing. He's a great guy."

Woods' meeting with Trump came after White House talks on the PIF x PGA Tour deal. Commissioner Jay Monahan and Player Director Adam Scott attended the meeting, but Woods missed it due to his mother's death.

Earlier this week, Donald Trump paid tribute to Woods' mother Kutilda, who passed at the age of 80. He wrote on Instagram:

"I was just informed that Tiger Woods’ wonderful Mother, Kultida, passed away — She has gone onto greener fairways! Kultida Woods was an amazing influence on Tiger, and gave him much of his strength and brilliance. Melania and I send our love and prayers to Tiger and his incredible family!"

After the meeting with Woods, Trump attended the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Eagles won the match by 40-22. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods will move to Torrey Pines Golf Course to host his annual Genesis Invitational.

Will Tiger Woods play in the 2025 Genesis Invitational?

Yes, Tiger Woods will play in the 2025 Genesis Invitational. The official page of the tournament confirmed Woods' participation. It wrote:

"Tournament host Tiger Woods is committed to play in the 2025 Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines"

Tiger Woods hasn't played in any golf tournament after his appearance at the 2024 Open Championship. The 49-year-old played in five tournaments last year, four Majors and the Genesis Invitational. However, he withdrew in the second round of the Genesis Invitational last year due to influenza.

After the end of the 2024 season Woods reflected on his season and shared his hope for the 2025 season and said (via Reuters):

"This year was kind of - I had to toss it away and I wasn't as sharp as I needed to be and I didn't play as much as I needed to going into the major championships and I didn't play well at them."

"Hopefully next year will be better, I'll be physically stronger and better. I know the procedure helped and hopefully that I can then build upon that. The fire still burns to compete," he added.

The former World No.1 has never won at the Genesis Invitational. His best performance came in 1999 when he finished as a runner-up at Riviera.

Let's take a look at Woods' performances at the Genesis Invitational:

1992: Missed Cut

1993: Missed Cut

1997: 20th

1999: Tied 2nd

2000: Tied 18th

2001: Tied 13th

2003: Tied 5th

2004: Tied 7th

2005: Tied 13th

2006: Withdrawn

2018: Missed Cut

2019: Tied 15th

2020: 68th

2023: 45th

