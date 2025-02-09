"God bless them both", "Very disappointed in Tiger": Tiger Woods golfing with Donald Trump leaves fans with mixed feelings

Tiger Woods reportedly played a round of golf with US President Donald Trump on Sunday, joining the latter at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The news comes ahead of Woods' debut on the 2025 PGA Tour calendar next week. The Genesis Invitational, which the ace golfer hosts, will mark his first appearance on the Tour this year.

However, the report of Woods and Trump playing golf together has left the fans divided. While some supported it, others found it to be in bad taste. NUCLR Golf shared a post regarding the same and fans flooded the comment section with different opinions.

Some fans took to the comments to show their support for the duo playing a round of golf together.

"They have been friends for years. God bless them both," said a user.

"I hope they enjoy their time together," another commented.

Woods' mother Kultida Woods recently passed away. After learning the news, President Donald Trump extended his condolences to Woods and his family. Some fans believed playing a round of golf with the 49-year-old was Trump's way of giving a tribute to his mother.

"Probably POTUS giving his respects for Tida’s passing," one fan wrote.

"POTUS has such a fathers heart ! Tiger just lost his Mom!" another added.

However, some fans didn't like Tiger Woods' move to play golf with Trump.

"Very disappointed in Tiger," mentioned one user.

"Just another reason to hate woods," another commented.

Trump is expected to attend the Superbowl in New Orleans on Sunday evening. A few days back, Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, and Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour Commissioner visited the President in the White House to get an update on the PIF X PGA Tour merger talks.

Exploring the joint statement released by Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, and Jay Monahan after their White House visit

Tiger Woods and US President Donald Trump (Source: Getty)

Following their White House visit to discuss the ongoing PIF X PGA Tour peace deal negotiations, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and Player Directors Tiger Woods and Adam Scott released a joint statement this week.

"We know golf fans are eagerly anticipating a resolution to negotiations with the Public Investment Fund and want to thank President Trump for his interest and long-time support of the game of golf. We asked the President to get involved for the good of the game, the good of the country, and for all the countries involved. We are grateful that his leadership has brought us to closer to a final deal, paving the way for reunification of men's professional golf."

The joint statement was released by the PGA Tour's social media handles.

US President Donald Trump is not only an avid golfer but also a strong LIV Golf supporter. Several of the breakaway league's events were held on his golf courses. He has even spoken about the ongoing peace deal talks between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour and said that he could get the deal done quickly if he were negotiating.

