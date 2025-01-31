Why are people boycotting the Super Bowl? Reasons why fans are against Chiefs-Eagles clash

The Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles doesn't seem to be that entertaining for plenty of people given the way both teams play and how they try to win games. After a terrific encounter in 2023 (the Chiefs won 38-35 at State Farm Stadium), they will clash again this year, but their playstyles have changed considerably since that moment.

The Eagles will try to get revenge on the Chiefs after a controversial ending to their prior Super Bowl encounter and take Saquon Barkley to the top of the league, while the Chiefs are still on the quest to become the first team in history to win three straight championships.

Even though the game has some intriguing narratives, plenty of people don't want to watch this matchup. Per reports, over 300,000 on X (formerly Twitter) have said they plan to boycott the game with the hashtag #boycottsuperbowl trending on the platform.

Here are three reasons why fans are boycotting Super Bowl LIX.

3 reasons why people don't want to watch Super Bowl LIX

#3 It's a rematch from two years ago

When the 2024 NFL season started, plenty of fans wanted to see the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills or Baltimore Ravens in the biggest game of the season. As the season unfolded, these teams looked like serious candidates to play in this game, but the postseason showed that they still needed to work harder to advance past the divisional round or championship game.

Nobody bet or wanted to see another Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl, but after beating dangerous opponents in their respective championship games, the teams are headed to New Orleans.

#2 Jalen Hurts isn't the most entertaining quarterback

The Philadelphia Eagles have been under scrutiny for their heavy run game. Saquon Barkley put on a show week after week, but fans always had something to say about Jalen Hurts. The quarterback wasn't as spectacular as some of his peers.

Out of the four quarterbacks who played in the championship Sunday, he threw for the least yards with 2,903. Josh Allen recorded 3,731, Patrick Mahomes 3,928 and Jayden Daniels 3,568. His style of play and the way the Eagles conduct the offense raised some eyebrows around the league, with some refusing to say Hurts is an elite QB.

#1 Chiefs' controversies ahead of this game

The Kansas City Chiefs have been surrounded by controversy all season long. Fans have accused the league of rigging games to benefit the AFC West franchise, although others think that's just envy.

Billie Schwab Dunn of Newsweek reported on Tuesday that fans were flooding social media with comments saying they would boycott the Super Bowl amid allegations that games are "rigged" to favor the Chiefs.

The reporter reached out to Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, as he shared his frustration with officials and said he won't be watching the game this year. More fans made the hashtag "#boycottsuperbowl" trend on X (formerly Twitter) in the wake of the Chiefs' win over the Buffalo Bills.

Following a series of controversial calls against the Houston Texans, including flags against defenders for barely touching Patrick Mahomes, and more against the Buffalo Bills, including the denial of a 1st-and-10 for Josh Allen when he crossed the line.

