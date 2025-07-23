3M Open 2025: Featured groups for Round 1 ft. Rickie Fowler and Max Homa

The 2025 3M Open will be played from Thursday, July 24, to Sunday, July 27. The prestigious tournament will be played at the iconic TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. With the first round approaching, the world-class field prepares to tee it up on Thursday.

Tee times for the first round of the 2025 3M Open begin at 6:45 a.m. CDT from the first and tenth holes. Fans can watch their favourite players on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+. One of the streams available includes a stunning feature group with Max Homa.

Max Homa will be teeing up the opening round of the 2025 3M Open at 8:18 a.m. CDT from the 10th hole with Maverick McNealy and Sahith Theegala. According to CBS Sports, Maverick McNealy has the best odds of winning in this group with +2,000.

Erik van Rooyen, Tom Kim, and Sungjae Im are the second featured group for Thursday's round. From the back nine, they will take on TPC Twin Towers at 8:40 a.m. CDT.

With only two featured groups for the opening round of the 2025 3M Open, one marquee group features Tony Finau. The PGA Tour sensation will play with Taylor Pendrith and Rickie Fowler at 8:29 a.m. CDT.

Both featured groups will have traditional PGA Tour LIVE coverage, while the marquee group's stream will broadcast each player's every shot. The broadcast will feature TPC Twin Cities' fourth, eighth, 13th, and 17th holes.

2025 3M Open Best Odds

Chris Gotterup has the best odds to win the 2025 3M Open. Having won the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open a few weeks ago, he has odds of +1,800 to win this week, according to CBS Sports.

Here's a look at the best odds for the 2025 3M Open (via CBS Sports):

Chris Gotterup +1800

Sam Burns +1800

Maverick McNealy +2000

Wyndham Clark +2500

Max Greyserman +2800

Jake Knapp +2800

Si Woo Kim +3100

Taylor Pendrith +3300

Michael Thorbjornsen +3500

Akshay Bhatia +3500

Tony Finau +4000

Rickie Fowler +4000

Kurt Kitayama +4000

Davis Thompson +4500

Adam Scott +4500

Luke Clanton +4500

Max Homa +4500

Kevin Yu +5000

Cameron Champ +5000

Sungjae Im +5000

Emiliano Grillo +5000

Keith Mitchell +5500

Matt Wallace +6000

Alex Smalley +6000

Andrew Putnam +6000

Rico Hoey +6000

Vince Whaley +6500

Patrick Fishburn +6500

Haotong Li +6500

Jesper Svensson +7000

Sam Stevens +7000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000

Jhonattan Vegas +7500

Lee Hodges +7500

Alex Noren +7500

Jacob Bridgeman +7500

Pierceson Coody +7500

Niklas Norgaard +7500

Tom Hoge +8000

Beau Hossler +8000

Kevin Roy +8000

Matti Schmid +8000

Doug Ghim +8000

Taylor Moore +9000

Matt McCarty +9000

Byeong Hun An +9000

Sahith Theegala +9000

Thorbjørn Olesen +9000

Mackenzie Hughes +9000

Tom Kim +9000

Erik van Rooyen +9000

Max McGreevy +9000

Gary Woodland +10000

Austin Eckroat +10000

