3M Open 2025: Featured groups for Round 1 ft. Rickie Fowler and Max Homa

The 2025 3M Open will be played from Thursday, July 24, to Sunday, July 27. The prestigious tournament will be played at the iconic TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. With the first round approaching, the world-class field prepares to tee it up on Thursday.
Tee times for the first round of the 2025 3M Open begin at 6:45 a.m. CDT from the first and tenth holes. Fans can watch their favourite players on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+. One of the streams available includes a stunning feature group with Max Homa.
Max Homa will be teeing up the opening round of the 2025 3M Open at 8:18 a.m. CDT from the 10th hole with Maverick McNealy and Sahith Theegala. According to CBS Sports, Maverick McNealy has the best odds of winning in this group with +2,000.
Erik van Rooyen, Tom Kim, and Sungjae Im are the second featured group for Thursday's round. From the back nine, they will take on TPC Twin Towers at 8:40 a.m. CDT.
With only two featured groups for the opening round of the 2025 3M Open, one marquee group features Tony Finau. The PGA Tour sensation will play with Taylor Pendrith and Rickie Fowler at 8:29 a.m. CDT.
Both featured groups will have traditional PGA Tour LIVE coverage, while the marquee group's stream will broadcast each player's every shot. The broadcast will feature TPC Twin Cities' fourth, eighth, 13th, and 17th holes.
2025 3M Open Best Odds
Chris Gotterup has the best odds to win the 2025 3M Open. Having won the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open a few weeks ago, he has odds of +1,800 to win this week, according to CBS Sports.
Here's a look at the best odds for the 2025 3M Open (via CBS Sports):
- Chris Gotterup +1800
- Sam Burns +1800
- Maverick McNealy +2000
- Wyndham Clark +2500
- Max Greyserman +2800
- Jake Knapp +2800
- Si Woo Kim +3100
- Taylor Pendrith +3300
- Michael Thorbjornsen +3500
- Akshay Bhatia +3500
- Tony Finau +4000
- Rickie Fowler +4000
- Kurt Kitayama +4000
- Davis Thompson +4500
- Adam Scott +4500
- Luke Clanton +4500
- Max Homa +4500
- Kevin Yu +5000
- Cameron Champ +5000
- Sungjae Im +5000
- Emiliano Grillo +5000
- Keith Mitchell +5500
- Matt Wallace +6000
- Alex Smalley +6000
- Andrew Putnam +6000
- Rico Hoey +6000
- Vince Whaley +6500
- Patrick Fishburn +6500
- Haotong Li +6500
- Jesper Svensson +7000
- Sam Stevens +7000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000
- Jhonattan Vegas +7500
- Lee Hodges +7500
- Alex Noren +7500
- Jacob Bridgeman +7500
- Pierceson Coody +7500
- Niklas Norgaard +7500
- Tom Hoge +8000
- Beau Hossler +8000
- Kevin Roy +8000
- Matti Schmid +8000
- Doug Ghim +8000
- Taylor Moore +9000
- Matt McCarty +9000
- Byeong Hun An +9000
- Sahith Theegala +9000
- Thorbjørn Olesen +9000
- Mackenzie Hughes +9000
- Tom Kim +9000
- Erik van Rooyen +9000
- Max McGreevy +9000
- Gary Woodland +10000
- Austin Eckroat +10000