  • home icon
  • Golf
  • 3M Open 2025 power rankings: Wyndham Clark beaten at top

3M Open 2025 power rankings: Wyndham Clark beaten at top

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Jul 22, 2025 12:08 GMT
PGA: 3M Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn
3M Open 2025 power rankings (Image via Imagn)

The 3M Open 2025 is set to tee off on Thursday, July 24, at TPC Twin Cities in the Minneapolis area. The PGA Tour event, following the final major championship of the year, will feature a stacked 156-player field. The event will be headlined by the likes of Maverick McNealy, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark, among others.

Ad

It is pertinent to note that the 3M Open will not feature any player from the Official World Ranking (OWGR) top-15. World No.18 McNealy is the highest-ranked player on the PGA contest’s field. However, the 29-year-old sits third on the circuit’s power rankings. Notably, Burns leads the list with Clark trailing him.

Burns, who hasn’t won a PGA Tour event since the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March 2023, will be a strong pick for the weekend. The 28-year-old has managed to cash in 11 straight starts with a playoff loss among three top 10s and seven top 20s. He finished T45 in The Open Championship at Royal Portrush last weekend.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Meanwhile, the five-time PGA winner will face some competition from Clark, who last won at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024. Coming off the back of an impressive T4 finish, his third top 20 in four starts, the 31-year-old is among the outright favorites to win. The 2023 US Open champion, who finished T5 at TPC Twin Cities in 2019, sits second in the PGA Tour power rankings.

Jake Knapp and Jacob Bridgeman follow the top trio to complete the top five, while in-form Chris Gotterup sits sixth on the circuit’s list. For the unversed, the 26-year-old won the Genesis Scottish Open and finished solo-third at the 3M Open in less than two weeks. The 2x PGA Tour winner is currently one of the safest fan picks. Interestingly, 3M Open defending champion Jhonattan Vegas sits 12th on the power rankings.

Ad

Listed below are the top-15 power rankings for the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities (As per the PGA Tour):

  • Sam Burns
  • Wyndham Clark
  • Maverick McNealy
  • Jake Knapp
  • Jacob Bridgeman
  • Chris Gotterup
  • Michael Thorbjornsen
  • Cameron Champ
  • Andrew Putnam
  • Beau Hossler
  • Tony Finau
  • Jhonattan Vegas
  • Rico Hoey
  • Erik van Rooyen
  • Cam Davis

3M Open 2025 early odds

Unlike the PGA Tour power rankings, in-form Chris Gotterup leads the 3M Open 2025 odds list. According to SportsLine, the World No.27 golfer starts with 18-1 odds. He shares the odds with event favorite Sam Burns. Maverick McNealy follows the top duo with 20-1 odds, while popular name Wyndham Clark trails with 25-1 odds.

Ad

Max Greyserman (28-1), Si Woo Kim (29-1), Taylor Pendrith (33-1), Jake Knapp (34-1), Tony Finau (35-1), Michael Thorbjornsen, Rickie Fowler (40-1), Akshay Bhatia and Kurt Kitayama, are some other big names to watch this weekend. Notably, the event's reigning champion, Xander Schauffele, isn’t among the top favorites.

Ad

Listed below are the top odds for the 3M Open (as per SportsLine):

  • Chris Gotterup +1800
  • Sam Burns +1800
  • Maverick McNealy +2000
  • Wyndham Clark +2500
  • Max Greyserman +2800
  • Si Woo Kim +2900
  • Taylor Pendrith +3300
  • Jake Knapp +3400
  • Tony Finau +3500
  • Michael Thorbjornsen +3500
  • Rickie Fowler +4000
  • Akshay Bhatia +4000
  • Kurt Kitayama +4000
  • Davis Thompson +4500
  • Adam Scott +4500
  • Luke Clanton +4500
  • Max Homa +4500
  • Kevin Yu +5000
  • Cameron Champ +5000
  • Sungjae Im +5000
  • Emiliano Grillo +5000
  • Keith Mitchell +5500
  • Jesper Svensson +6000
  • Matt Wallace +6000
  • Alex Smalley +6000
  • Andrew Putnam +6000
  • Rico Hoey +6000
  • Patrick Fishburn +6500
  • Niklas Norgaard +6500
  • Haotong Li +6500

More details on the PGA Tour event will be updated as it progresses.

About the author
Vishnu Mohan

Vishnu Mohan

Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic.

Know More
Edited by Vishnu Mohan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications