3M Open 2025 power rankings: Wyndham Clark beaten at top

The 3M Open 2025 is set to tee off on Thursday, July 24, at TPC Twin Cities in the Minneapolis area. The PGA Tour event, following the final major championship of the year, will feature a stacked 156-player field. The event will be headlined by the likes of Maverick McNealy, Sam Burns, and Wyndham Clark, among others.It is pertinent to note that the 3M Open will not feature any player from the Official World Ranking (OWGR) top-15. World No.18 McNealy is the highest-ranked player on the PGA contest’s field. However, the 29-year-old sits third on the circuit’s power rankings. Notably, Burns leads the list with Clark trailing him.Burns, who hasn’t won a PGA Tour event since the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March 2023, will be a strong pick for the weekend. The 28-year-old has managed to cash in 11 straight starts with a playoff loss among three top 10s and seven top 20s. He finished T45 in The Open Championship at Royal Portrush last weekend.Meanwhile, the five-time PGA winner will face some competition from Clark, who last won at the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2024. Coming off the back of an impressive T4 finish, his third top 20 in four starts, the 31-year-old is among the outright favorites to win. The 2023 US Open champion, who finished T5 at TPC Twin Cities in 2019, sits second in the PGA Tour power rankings.Jake Knapp and Jacob Bridgeman follow the top trio to complete the top five, while in-form Chris Gotterup sits sixth on the circuit’s list. For the unversed, the 26-year-old won the Genesis Scottish Open and finished solo-third at the 3M Open in less than two weeks. The 2x PGA Tour winner is currently one of the safest fan picks. Interestingly, 3M Open defending champion Jhonattan Vegas sits 12th on the power rankings.Listed below are the top-15 power rankings for the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities (As per the PGA Tour):Sam BurnsWyndham ClarkMaverick McNealyJake KnappJacob BridgemanChris GotterupMichael ThorbjornsenCameron ChampAndrew PutnamBeau HosslerTony FinauJhonattan VegasRico HoeyErik van RooyenCam Davis3M Open 2025 early oddsUnlike the PGA Tour power rankings, in-form Chris Gotterup leads the 3M Open 2025 odds list. According to SportsLine, the World No.27 golfer starts with 18-1 odds. He shares the odds with event favorite Sam Burns. Maverick McNealy follows the top duo with 20-1 odds, while popular name Wyndham Clark trails with 25-1 odds.Max Greyserman (28-1), Si Woo Kim (29-1), Taylor Pendrith (33-1), Jake Knapp (34-1), Tony Finau (35-1), Michael Thorbjornsen, Rickie Fowler (40-1), Akshay Bhatia and Kurt Kitayama, are some other big names to watch this weekend. Notably, the event's reigning champion, Xander Schauffele, isn’t among the top favorites.Listed below are the top odds for the 3M Open (as per SportsLine):Chris Gotterup +1800Sam Burns +1800Maverick McNealy +2000Wyndham Clark +2500Max Greyserman +2800Si Woo Kim +2900Taylor Pendrith +3300Jake Knapp +3400Tony Finau +3500Michael Thorbjornsen +3500Rickie Fowler +4000Akshay Bhatia +4000Kurt Kitayama +4000Davis Thompson +4500Adam Scott +4500Luke Clanton +4500Max Homa +4500Kevin Yu +5000Cameron Champ +5000Sungjae Im +5000Emiliano Grillo +5000Keith Mitchell +5500Jesper Svensson +6000Matt Wallace +6000Alex Smalley +6000Andrew Putnam +6000Rico Hoey +6000Patrick Fishburn +6500Niklas Norgaard +6500Haotong Li +6500More details on the PGA Tour event will be updated as it progresses.