3x Major winner offers to be Tiger Woods' caddie - “If he’s looking for a guy for Riviera, he’s got my number”

Tiger Woods' return to the courses has been the only topic of conversation in the golf world for the past couple of days. From his shoes to his caddie, everyone is getting in on the "Woodsmania," and there was even a 3-time major champion who offered to take care of his bag.

Fred Couples made the generous offer when, on Thursday, he spoke for SiriusXM radio station and said he is available to accompany Tiger Woods in the 2024 Genesis Invitational if the player wants it.

"I can read the greens," Couples said, "if he is looking for a guy for Riviera, he's got my number.... I can caddie, really."

Expand Tweet

Tiger Woods brought his friend and collaborator Rob McNamara to the Hero World Challenge as his caddie. His bagman for more than a decade, Joe LaCava, currently works with Patrick Cantlay.

Woods stated that he doesn't know who his caddie will be for the 2024 season. Coincidentally (or not), Joe LaCava worked with Fred Couples for over 20 years before joining hands with Woods.

The Genesis Invitational, played at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, California, is scheduled to be played from February 15-18, 2024. Since the Tiger Woods Foundation is one of the sponsors of the event, Tiger Woods is expected to play there.

However, we need to wait and see how Woods sets his competitive schedule for 2024. Before the start of the Hero World Challenge, Woods stated that he plans to play one tournament a month.

If he sticks to that idea, to play in the Genesis Invitational, Woods would have to miss the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which will also be played in February.

Tiger Woods and Fred Couples at the Genesis Invitational

Fred Couples has had an illustrious career in professional golf and was at his best at the Genesis Invitational. He participated in 35 editions of this tournament, with two victories as his best result. He also finished as runner-up thrice and in another nine Top 10s.

Woods, for his part, has a special relationship with this tournament. He has never won it, but it was the event in which he debuted as a professional. In addition, his foundation is one of its main sponsors.

In 15 participations, Woods has finished in second place twice and also twice in the Top 10. He has been cut three times and withdrew once.