$400M-worth golf legend reveals reason behind his letter to Rory McIlroy after the Masters

Jack Nicklaus was ‘surprised’ to find out Rory McIlroy’s absence at the Memorial Tournament. The $400M-worth golf legend, who is hosting the PGA Tour Signature Event at Muirfield Village this week, said he learned McIlroy was skipping the event around the same time as everyone else. However, he 18-time major champion wasn’t harsh on the player and even recalled sending a letter to the latter after the Masters.

Nicklaus was speaking at the Memorial Tournament set to begin Thursday in Dublin, Ohio, when he was asked about his conversations with McIlroy. The legendary golfer, replying to a query about writing a letter to the Northern Irishman, said he’s ‘written every major championship winner for as long as he can remember.’

He revealed the latest Grand Slam winner was part of a long list of major champions who’s got letters from him, which includes reigning PGA Championship winner Scottie Scheffler. The 73-time PGA Tour winner said he sends “handwritten note” to winning golfers as he’d received similar ones from legendary players like Bobby Jones during his time.

Jack Nicklaus said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“I don't know how long I've done it, but I've written every major championship winner for as long as I can remember. I sit down and did a handwritten note to every one of them, ever since I can remember…

I just thought that -- I got quite a few letters when I won tournaments from Bobby Jones and people like that. And I just thought that -- I appreciated it, and I thought that they might appreciate it. I just saw Scottie (Scheffler) in the locker room, he said, I said, Have you gotten my letter yet? He says, no, I haven't been home, but I'll get it. But, you know, it's -- and, you know, I wrote Rory (McIlroy) after, I said, right after the Masters the same thing. But I don't think I've, I don't think I missed anybody for 30 years anyway.”

It is pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy won the Masters in April and became the sixth player in model golf era to complete a career Grand Slam. He joined the exclusive club that already had ace golfers Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tiger Woods in it.

Jack Nicklaus on Rory McIlroy’s absence from the Memorial

Jack Nicklaus’ comments came after he got candid about Rory McIlroy’s absence from the Memorial. The 18-time major champion, during Tuesday's press conference, said he learned about the PGA Tour pro’s decision to skip the event in “the middle of last week.” He said it ‘surprised’ him but defended the Masters champ’s decision and said it was the latter’s call.

However, the legendary golfer highlighted the newest Grand Slam champion didn’t make the call to inform the decision in person.

Speaking about Rory McIlroy, Nicklaus said ahead of the Memorial:

“Yeah, it surprised me. But, you know, guys have got schedules and got things they do. You know, I haven't talked to him for him to tell me why or why not. It's just his call… I made a lot of calls that I had to make when I played to play or not play, and sometimes, it wasn't as popular as people thought it was. But, you know, sometimes you have to make those calls.”

Interestingly, Nicklaus added that he “don't hold anything against Rory McIlroy” and reiterated being a “big Rory fan” despite the incident. It is pertinent to note that McIlroy is yet to give a reason for his absence from the Signature Event. Meanwhile, the Northern Irishman is reportedly committed to playing the RBC Canadian Open beginning on June 5th.

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More