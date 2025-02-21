$400M-worth Greg Norman’s son follows a troll on X who calls PGA Tour 'delusional' amid LIV merger

Outgoing LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's son recently followed an X user who called the PGA Tour delusional in one of his posts on Friday, February 21. Notably, there are talks of a possible merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

The son of the former LIV Golf CEO was responding to a comment from a troll account on X, where he has about 17k followers. Recently, Donald Trump held a meeting with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, player director Adam Scott, LIV chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan and Tiger Woods. Amid a likely LIV-PGA unification, Greg Norman's son followed the troll account and replied.

X troll: "...There's complete delusion from everyone on the PGAT side. If you believe a word any of them are saying, you're an idiot."

Norman Jr.: "Followed due to the hilarious nature of your handle."

Conversations about the merger have been going on since the PGA and DP World Tour decided on a shock merger with the Saudi PIF. This happened in June 2023, when Greg Norman was still the chief executive officer of the PIF-backed golf league. On Thursday, Woods attended the White House meeting with President Trump for the first time regarding the LIV-PGA unification talks.

Greg Norman's son's reply to the troll on X comes when the unification of the LIV and the PGA has already faced repeated and multiple delays. In addition to being a kiteboarder, the CEO and founder of Europa Labs continues to share his opinions on golf via X. Together with his father, Norman Jr. owns the Shark Wake Parks brand.

As the outgoing CEO of LIV Golf, Greg Norman has been at the helm of the league for nearly 3.5 years. The 20-time PGA Tour winner is the only golfer to earn more than $10 million in a single golf season. The "Great White Shark" is a businessman with ventures in wine production, theme parks, and golf course design. As of February 2025, Norman's net worth is a whopping $400 million (as reported by Celebrity Net Worth).

Aside from playing in tournaments and winning majors, Greg Norman's net worth has increased due to partnerships with various brands. His longtime endorsement with Reebok gave birth to the shark-emblazoned shoe collection. Norman is also sponsored by companies such as SiriusXM, Verizon, Cobra Puma Golf, and Club Car.

Former LIV CEO Greg Norman talks about his future with the Saudi League

The 70-year-old veteran golfer and businessman was recently replaced by Scott O'Neil as the new CEO of LIV Golf. With 25 years of experience in sports and entertainment, O'Neil came on board this year.

While talking to Australian Golf Digest, Greg Norman opened up about his future plans with LIV:

"Once my official tenure at LIV is up, which is August 31st of this year, I will stay involved with LIV in some way, shape or form. I’m going to stay on the board. So there will be that part of my life, but it won’t be as consuming as what it was before."

Norman further talked about his next plans, giving a hint about his golf course designs.

"I’d like to double the portfolio of golf courses I’ve opened. I’ve done 124 now. I’d love to have 250 done in the next whatever number of years. So, no retirement. Slow down, yes. But, no retirement".

The former Merlin Entertainments CEO replaced Norman, but the "Shark" will not be leaving LIV's side anytime soon. GNGC has designed and redesigned courses in more than 34 countries.

