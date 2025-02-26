$40M-Worth Annika Sorenstam allegedly supporting former pac-12 leader to replace Liz Moore as LPGA commissioner

Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam has supported former Pac-12 commissioner and WTA chairman Larry Scott as a deseving candidate for the LPGA commissioner role, as she mentioned to Sports Business Journal (SBJ). Golf journalist Josh Carpenter has penned a post on X shared on February 26, highlighting Sorenstam's vote.

As per SBJ, Scott has expressed interest in the position, for replacing Liz Moore. Sorenstam highlighted Scott's earlier leadership roles, especially his tenure at the WTA, where he played a role in securing an $88 million title sponsorship with Sony Ericsson.

"Larry has been a friend of ours for nearly 20 years. He actually advised us with my brand and our foundation when we got started. He was a very respected leader around the world when he ran the WTA. He did the largest women’s sponsorship deal in history and got their purses close to equal with the men.

He started the Pac-12 Network when he was Commissioner there. I think he has great relationships with sponsors and the gravitas to command respect any time he enters a room. All qualities that would help in this role," Sorenstam said.”

Scott was WTA's chairman and CEO from 2003 to 2009, during which period the tour's total revenue more than doubled and prize money went up by over 20%. Afterwards he led the pac-12 from 2009 to 2021, overseeing the launch of the Pac-12 network.

In adition to that, LPGA and Search Firm Elevate Talent have distrubuted a candidate brief to stakeholders outlining the commissioner's duties. It emphasizes economic growth, operational effectiveness, and relationship-building with players, sponsors, and media. Meanwhile, Sorenstam's name has been widely popular in women's golf for decades.

Annika Sorenstam's Golf career and net worth explored

Annika Sorenstam was born in Bro, Sweden, in 1970. With 72 LPGA victories, 10 major titles, and eight LPGA player of the year honors, she started her sports career trying soccer, skiing, and tennis before shifting her focus on golf. She moved to U.S. for college and became the first freshman and non-American to win the NCAA championship.

After starting professional golf in 1992, Sorenstam dominated the money list eight times, as she was the first LPGA player to surpass $2 million in a single season. She stepped away from professional golf in 2008 but left with over $22 million in career earrnings.

Even after retiring Sorenstam stayed connected with the sport. She founded ANNIKA Foundation, a golf course design project, and established an academy in Florida. Later she earned a spot in the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2003 and the presidential medal of freedom in 2021. With estimated net worth of $40 million, Sorenstam holds endorsements with brand like Rolex, Callaway, and Mercedes. She even returned to playing in 2021, winning the U.S. Senior Women's Open.

