$40M-worth Annika Sorenstam gave the ultimate Augusta wedding gift to fellow Swedish LPGA pro

Annika Sorenstam, a golf legend with a net worth of $40 million (Celebrity Net Worth), made headlines for her gesture toward fellow Swedish LPGA pro Madelene Sagstrom. While common wedding gift options range from sentimental to luxurious, Sorenstam gave Sangtrom something unique, presenting her with a round of golf at Augusta National.

Ad

Golf journalist Sean Zak shared the details of this gesture through an X post on April 24. He revealed that Sagstrom played at Augusta National a day after her wedding because of Sorenstam. The X post read:

"Emma Talley shared a sweet story just now on ESPN+. Was chatting with Madelene Sagstrom's husband [Jack Clarke] and learned that their recent wedding gift from Annika Sorenstam was... A round at Augusta National."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sorenstam became a member of Augusta National in 2023. Her membership came as she joined a group of women, the first to be granted entry since the club began admitting female members in 2012. Meanwhile, Sangstrom, 31, has been a strong presence on the LPGA Tour since becoming a pro in 2015. Sorenstam recently found a threat from Lydia Ko at the HSBC Women's World Championship.

Annika Sorenstam's LPGA career earnings record faces a serious threat from Lydia Ko after the HSBC Women's World Championship

Last month, Annika Sorenstam appeared at the HSBC Women's World Championship. However, the tournament was won by Lydia Ko. The kiwi star has closed the gap to just $2 million behind Sorenstam's long-standing record. Sorenstam earned $22,583,693 over a legendary career that witnessed 72 LPGA Tour titles across 307 events.

Ad

Meanwhile, Ko's latest victory at Sentosa Golf Club saw her finish at 13-under par, four strokes clear of Ayaka Furue and Atthaya Thitikul. It increased her total career earnings to $20,595,105. Sorenstam was born in Sweden and turned professional in 1992, earning her LPGA Tour card in 1994. Her dominant years spanned the late 1990s and early 2000s. During that time, she won at least five tournaments in five different seasons. She topped the LPGA money list eight times and won the Rolex Player of the Year award eight times.

Ad

At the 2001 standard register ping, she achieved the title of being the only woman in modern professional golf to have shot a 59 in competition. In 2003, Sorenstam became the first woman in 58 years to play in a men's PGA Tour event. For which she accepted an invitation to the Bank of America Colonial.

On top of that, Sorenstam retired from full-time competition in 2008. She later returned to play selected events in 221. She was also inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2003. Among Sorenstam's numerous accolades stands the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More