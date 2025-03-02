Lydia Ko reaches second spot in LPGA career money list, $2M behind legend Annika Sorenstam

  • home icon
By Amey Kulkarni
Modified Mar 02, 2025 13:53 GMT
HSBC Women
Lydia Ko becomes second highest ranked player in career earnings on the LPGA Tour - Source: Getty

Lydia Ko won the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore. The Kiwi golfer carded -13 for the event and won by four strokes as Ayaka Furue and Jeeno Thitikul finished at -9 and finished runner-up for the event.

With this victory, Lydia Ko has now overtaken Karrie Webb to become the second-highest player in career earnings on the LPGA Tour. The 23-time LPGA Tour winner has earned $20,595,105 as official money on the LPGA Tour and is just $2 million behind the leader Annika Sorenstam.

also-read-trending Trending

If Lydia Ko can continue her consistent performance throughout the season, the 28-year-old golfer can surpass Annika Sorenstam and become the highest-ranked player in career earnings.

Annika Sorenstam has made $22,583,693 as official money on the LPGA Tour in 307 events and 72 LPGA Tour wins. However, Lydia Ko, who is just $2 million behind her, has played just 248 events and 23 LPGA titles. It is imperative to note that while Sorenstam played pro golf, the prize money purse for the event wasn't as big as they are today.

So, it will be interesting to see how many more events Lydia Ko takes to get past the legendary Annika Sorenstam and become the highest-ranked player in career earnings.

How much did each golfer earn at the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship which Lydia Ko won?

The 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship had a prize money purse of $2.4 million with the winner receiving the maximum share. The winner Lydia Ko received $360,000 while others received a share based on their rankings.

Lydia Ko after winning the HSBC Women&#039;s World Championship 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty
Lydia Ko after winning the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty

Here's the list of all golfers who earned a share from the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship.

  1. Lydia Ko – $360,000
  2. T2. Ayaka Furue – $195,302
  3. T2. Jeeno Thitikul – $195,302
  4. T4. Jin Hee Im – $104,318
  5. T4. Gaby Lopez – $104,318
  6. T4. Charley Hull – $104,318
  7. T7. Hannah Green – $59,183
  8. T7. A Lim Kim – $59,183
  9. T7. Yealimi Noh – $59,183
  10. T7. Hyo Joo Kim – $59,183
  11. T11. Minjee Lee – $43,503
  12. T11. Mao Saigo – $43,503
  13. T11. Hye-Jin Choi – $43,503
  14. T14. Nasa Hataoka – $35,075
  15. T14. Nanna Koerstz Madsen – $35,075
  16. T14. Carlota Ciganda – $35,075
  17. T14. Pajaree Anannarukarn – $35,075
  18. T18. Lauren Coughlin – $29,581
  19. T18. Haeran Ryu – $29,581
  20. T18. Jin Young Ko – $29,581
  21. T21. Ruoning Yin – $24,200
  22. T21. Amy Yang – $24,200
  23. T21. Rio Takeda – $24,200
  24. T21. Brooke M. Henderson – $24,200
  25. T21. Allisen Corpuz – $24,200
  26. T21. Mi Hyang Lee – $24,200
  27. T21. Leona Maguire – $24,200
  28. T21. Miyu Yamashita – $24,200
  29. T29. Lilia Vu – $18,715
  30. T29. Celine Boutier – $18,715
  31. T29. Moriya Jutanugarn – $18,715
  32. T29. Jennifer Kupcho – $18,715
  33. T29. Miranda Wang – $18,715
  34. T34. Bailey Tardy – $15,555
  35. T34. Sarah Schmelzel – $15,555
  36. T34. Andrea Lee – $15,555
  37. T34. Shannon Tan – $15,555
  38. Ariya Jutanugarn – $14,005
  39. T39. Lucy Li – $13,137
  40. T39. Auston Kim – $13,137
  41. T41. Linn Grant – $11,651
  42. T41. Albane Valenzuela – $11,651
  43. T41. Caroline Masson – $11,651
  44. T41. Ruixin Liu – $11,651
  45. T45. Linnea Strom – $10,163
  46. T45. Chanettee Wannasaen – $10,163
  47. T45. Hinako Shibuno – $10,163
  48. T48. Stephanie Kyriacou – $9,233
  49. T48. Brittany Altomare – $9,233
  50. T50. Nataliya Guseva – $8,552
  51. T50. Muni He – $8,552
  52. T52. Esther Henseleit – $7,932
  53. T52. Sophia Popov – $7,932
  54. T52. Arpichaya Yubol – $7,932
  55. T55. Jasmine Suwannapura – $7,064
  56. T55. Maja Stark – $7,064
  57. T55. Narin An – $7,064
  58. T55. Ryann O'Toole – $7,064
  59. Gabriela Ruffels – $6,446
  60. Grace Kim – $6,197
  61. Alexa Pano – $6,074
  62. T62. Danielle Kang – $5,887
  63. T62. Yuna Nishimura – $5,887
  64. Xingtong Chen (a) – $0
  65. WDC. Angel Yin – $5,639
  66. WDC. Jenny Shin – $5,639

Edited by Neelabhra Roy
