Lydia Ko reaches second spot in LPGA career money list, $2M behind legend Annika Sorenstam

Lydia Ko won the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore. The Kiwi golfer carded -13 for the event and won by four strokes as Ayaka Furue and Jeeno Thitikul finished at -9 and finished runner-up for the event.

Ad

With this victory, Lydia Ko has now overtaken Karrie Webb to become the second-highest player in career earnings on the LPGA Tour. The 23-time LPGA Tour winner has earned $20,595,105 as official money on the LPGA Tour and is just $2 million behind the leader Annika Sorenstam.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

If Lydia Ko can continue her consistent performance throughout the season, the 28-year-old golfer can surpass Annika Sorenstam and become the highest-ranked player in career earnings.

Annika Sorenstam has made $22,583,693 as official money on the LPGA Tour in 307 events and 72 LPGA Tour wins. However, Lydia Ko, who is just $2 million behind her, has played just 248 events and 23 LPGA titles. It is imperative to note that while Sorenstam played pro golf, the prize money purse for the event wasn't as big as they are today.

Ad

So, it will be interesting to see how many more events Lydia Ko takes to get past the legendary Annika Sorenstam and become the highest-ranked player in career earnings.

How much did each golfer earn at the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship which Lydia Ko won?

The 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship had a prize money purse of $2.4 million with the winner receiving the maximum share. The winner Lydia Ko received $360,000 while others received a share based on their rankings.

Ad

Lydia Ko after winning the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty

Here's the list of all golfers who earned a share from the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship.

Lydia Ko – $360,000 T2. Ayaka Furue – $195,302 T2. Jeeno Thitikul – $195,302 T4. Jin Hee Im – $104,318 T4. Gaby Lopez – $104,318 T4. Charley Hull – $104,318 T7. Hannah Green – $59,183 T7. A Lim Kim – $59,183 T7. Yealimi Noh – $59,183 T7. Hyo Joo Kim – $59,183 T11. Minjee Lee – $43,503 T11. Mao Saigo – $43,503 T11. Hye-Jin Choi – $43,503 T14. Nasa Hataoka – $35,075 T14. Nanna Koerstz Madsen – $35,075 T14. Carlota Ciganda – $35,075 T14. Pajaree Anannarukarn – $35,075 T18. Lauren Coughlin – $29,581 T18. Haeran Ryu – $29,581 T18. Jin Young Ko – $29,581 T21. Ruoning Yin – $24,200 T21. Amy Yang – $24,200 T21. Rio Takeda – $24,200 T21. Brooke M. Henderson – $24,200 T21. Allisen Corpuz – $24,200 T21. Mi Hyang Lee – $24,200 T21. Leona Maguire – $24,200 T21. Miyu Yamashita – $24,200 T29. Lilia Vu – $18,715 T29. Celine Boutier – $18,715 T29. Moriya Jutanugarn – $18,715 T29. Jennifer Kupcho – $18,715 T29. Miranda Wang – $18,715 T34. Bailey Tardy – $15,555 T34. Sarah Schmelzel – $15,555 T34. Andrea Lee – $15,555 T34. Shannon Tan – $15,555 Ariya Jutanugarn – $14,005 T39. Lucy Li – $13,137 T39. Auston Kim – $13,137 T41. Linn Grant – $11,651 T41. Albane Valenzuela – $11,651 T41. Caroline Masson – $11,651 T41. Ruixin Liu – $11,651 T45. Linnea Strom – $10,163 T45. Chanettee Wannasaen – $10,163 T45. Hinako Shibuno – $10,163 T48. Stephanie Kyriacou – $9,233 T48. Brittany Altomare – $9,233 T50. Nataliya Guseva – $8,552 T50. Muni He – $8,552 T52. Esther Henseleit – $7,932 T52. Sophia Popov – $7,932 T52. Arpichaya Yubol – $7,932 T55. Jasmine Suwannapura – $7,064 T55. Maja Stark – $7,064 T55. Narin An – $7,064 T55. Ryann O'Toole – $7,064 Gabriela Ruffels – $6,446 Grace Kim – $6,197 Alexa Pano – $6,074 T62. Danielle Kang – $5,887 T62. Yuna Nishimura – $5,887 Xingtong Chen (a) – $0 WDC. Angel Yin – $5,639 WDC. Jenny Shin – $5,639

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback