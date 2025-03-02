Lydia Ko reaches second spot in LPGA career money list, $2M behind legend Annika Sorenstam

Lydia Ko won the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore. The Kiwi golfer carded -13 for the event and won by four strokes as Ayaka Furue and Jeeno Thitikul finished at -9 and finished runner-up for the event.
With this victory, Lydia Ko has now overtaken Karrie Webb to become the second-highest player in career earnings on the LPGA Tour. The 23-time LPGA Tour winner has earned $20,595,105 as official money on the LPGA Tour and is just $2 million behind the leader Annika Sorenstam.
If Lydia Ko can continue her consistent performance throughout the season, the 28-year-old golfer can surpass Annika Sorenstam and become the highest-ranked player in career earnings.
Annika Sorenstam has made $22,583,693 as official money on the LPGA Tour in 307 events and 72 LPGA Tour wins. However, Lydia Ko, who is just $2 million behind her, has played just 248 events and 23 LPGA titles. It is imperative to note that while Sorenstam played pro golf, the prize money purse for the event wasn't as big as they are today.
So, it will be interesting to see how many more events Lydia Ko takes to get past the legendary Annika Sorenstam and become the highest-ranked player in career earnings.
How much did each golfer earn at the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship which Lydia Ko won?
The 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship had a prize money purse of $2.4 million with the winner receiving the maximum share. The winner Lydia Ko received $360,000 while others received a share based on their rankings.
Here's the list of all golfers who earned a share from the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship.
- Lydia Ko – $360,000
- T2. Ayaka Furue – $195,302
- T2. Jeeno Thitikul – $195,302
- T4. Jin Hee Im – $104,318
- T4. Gaby Lopez – $104,318
- T4. Charley Hull – $104,318
- T7. Hannah Green – $59,183
- T7. A Lim Kim – $59,183
- T7. Yealimi Noh – $59,183
- T7. Hyo Joo Kim – $59,183
- T11. Minjee Lee – $43,503
- T11. Mao Saigo – $43,503
- T11. Hye-Jin Choi – $43,503
- T14. Nasa Hataoka – $35,075
- T14. Nanna Koerstz Madsen – $35,075
- T14. Carlota Ciganda – $35,075
- T14. Pajaree Anannarukarn – $35,075
- T18. Lauren Coughlin – $29,581
- T18. Haeran Ryu – $29,581
- T18. Jin Young Ko – $29,581
- T21. Ruoning Yin – $24,200
- T21. Amy Yang – $24,200
- T21. Rio Takeda – $24,200
- T21. Brooke M. Henderson – $24,200
- T21. Allisen Corpuz – $24,200
- T21. Mi Hyang Lee – $24,200
- T21. Leona Maguire – $24,200
- T21. Miyu Yamashita – $24,200
- T29. Lilia Vu – $18,715
- T29. Celine Boutier – $18,715
- T29. Moriya Jutanugarn – $18,715
- T29. Jennifer Kupcho – $18,715
- T29. Miranda Wang – $18,715
- T34. Bailey Tardy – $15,555
- T34. Sarah Schmelzel – $15,555
- T34. Andrea Lee – $15,555
- T34. Shannon Tan – $15,555
- Ariya Jutanugarn – $14,005
- T39. Lucy Li – $13,137
- T39. Auston Kim – $13,137
- T41. Linn Grant – $11,651
- T41. Albane Valenzuela – $11,651
- T41. Caroline Masson – $11,651
- T41. Ruixin Liu – $11,651
- T45. Linnea Strom – $10,163
- T45. Chanettee Wannasaen – $10,163
- T45. Hinako Shibuno – $10,163
- T48. Stephanie Kyriacou – $9,233
- T48. Brittany Altomare – $9,233
- T50. Nataliya Guseva – $8,552
- T50. Muni He – $8,552
- T52. Esther Henseleit – $7,932
- T52. Sophia Popov – $7,932
- T52. Arpichaya Yubol – $7,932
- T55. Jasmine Suwannapura – $7,064
- T55. Maja Stark – $7,064
- T55. Narin An – $7,064
- T55. Ryann O'Toole – $7,064
- Gabriela Ruffels – $6,446
- Grace Kim – $6,197
- Alexa Pano – $6,074
- T62. Danielle Kang – $5,887
- T62. Yuna Nishimura – $5,887
- Xingtong Chen (a) – $0
- WDC. Angel Yin – $5,639
- WDC. Jenny Shin – $5,639