$40M-worth sportscaster features in Amanda Balionis' Sunday storylines as they discuss the Genesis Scottish Open 2025

Amanda Balionis’ Sunday Storylines from the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 featured none other than legendary CBS sportscaster Jim Nantz. Nantz, with an estimated net worth of $40 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), made a rare on-camera appearance on Balionis’ Instagram stories. They discussed the final day coverage of the tournament held at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian, Scotland.

Ad

Balionis shared her Instagram story on July 13. With sun-soaked fairways in the backdrop, Balionis kicked off her coverage alongside Nantz.

"Sunday storyline is getting a little glow-up this afternoon. Jim Nantz," said Balionis while introducing her special guest. "Hello, friends...," said Nantz. "Okay, Jim, we are very excited for the final round of the Genesis Scottish Open. What is the storyline you're most excited for?" Balionis asked.

Ad

Trending

Jim Nantz: “Well, I think it all begins with Rory trying to get his first win since winning at Augusta… and trying to win for the second time in three years here. Maybe it’s Chris Gotterup. Very powerful player, and if he could putt, he’s going to be a serious guy out there on the PGA Tour for a long time.”

Ad

Balionis captioned her story as:

"Sunday storylines in Scotland is getting a glow up today... take it away Jim Nantz!"

Image via Instagram | Credit: Amanda Balionis' Instagram story (@balionis)

Balionis wore a white t-shirt paired with a white cap and minimal jewelry. Nantz wore a white sweatshirt over a blue t-shirt paired with grey trousers. They both walked on the course while discussing the tournament. With that, Amanda Balionis recently showcased a red outfit as she arrived for the Genesis Scottish Open coverage.

Ad

Amanda Balionis shared scenic updates from the Genesis Scottish Open

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis is back on the fairways, covering the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. With the tournament heading into its final round, Balionis gave fans a behind-the-scenes look from the picturesque links course through her Instagram stories.

In one clip, she captured the signage wall lining the course, setting the stage for the weekend action. She captioned the video:

Ad

“Ready for a great third round at the @genesis_scottish_open on @golfoncbs”

Shortly after, she shared a cheerful selfie, dressed in a red top and black trousers, holding her CBS Sports microphone in front of a traditional Scottish clubhouse. The clear blue sky in the background made the moment even more scenic. The tournament has delivered a gripping contest so far, with Chris Gotterup, Rory McIlroy, and Matt Fitzpatrick all in the hunt for the title as the final round tees off.

Once the champion is crowned in Scotland, the spotlight will shift to Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, where the golf world will gear up for the final Major of the year, The Open Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More