Amanda Balionis dons a red outfit as she sends a message about the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis is back on the course, this time at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. As the tournament heads into the weekend, Balionis shared updates from the venue.

Balionis posted two Instagram stories, giving fans a peek behind the scenes. In the first story, she filmed the perimeter of the course’s signage wall, writing:

"Ready for a great third round at the @genesis_scottish_open on @golfoncbs"

A still from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story (via @balionis)

Shortly after, Balionis posted a selfie story with a bright smile, wearing a red top and black trousers, holding a CBS Sports microphone. She posed with a smile in front of a traditional Scottish clubhouse, with blue skies adding to the picturesque backdrop.

A still from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story (via @balionis)

The Scottish Open is being closely contested with Chris Gotterup, Rory McIlroy, and Matt Fitzpatrick all in contention heading into the final round.

After this week's Scottish Open, the focus of the golf world will turn to the final Major of the year - The Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Amanda Balionis enjoys Wimbledon before heading to Scotland

After covering the final day at TPC Deere Run in Illinois, Amanda Balionis made a quick trip across the Atlantic to London. She took a short break to visit the Wimbledon action before heading to Scotland for the Genesis Scottish Open.

The CBS Sports reporter shared photos on Instagram from her visit to the All England Lawn Tennis Club. She was seen in a white floral dress, relaxing in the sunshine with her mom and sipping on Pimm’s as they watched Amanda Anisimova’s impressive win over world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s singles semifinals.

Balionis called it an “incredible experience” and added:

"What an incredible experience sitting centre court with my mom watching world number 1 Aryna Sabalenka battle it out against the girl from Jersey Amanda Anisimova."

"There is nothing like @wimbledon and I’m so grateful to experience moments like these because of badass women I have the privilege of working with like @katadams68. So long London! Next up it’s off to Scotland to cover the @genesis_scottish_open."

Balionis also gave a special mention to Kat Adams, a former United States Tennis Association president and US Open chairperson, who has worked with Balionis at CBS Sports. Balionis has been part of CBS Sports since 2017, becoming a full-time reporter in 2018. She started her career in 2011 with PGA Tour Digital as an in-house reporter and host, later moving to Callaway Golf in 2016. Over the years, she has covered golf, college football, and the NFL.

