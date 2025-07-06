47-YO Matt Kuchar says he still “feels like a kid” competing on the PGA Tour

Matt Kuchar is making his 12th PGA Tour start of the season at the 2025 John Deere Classic in TPC Deere Run. After his third round, he spoke to the press, saying that despite his age, he still feels like a kid on the course.

Kuchar, who turned 47 years old last month, shot 4-under 67 in his third round at TPC Deere Run. During his post-round interview, he was asked to share how it feels to still be so competitive at his age, and he replied (via ASAP Sports):

“Listen, I still feel like a kid. I still get excited to come to those tournaments. One of the unique things about the game of golf is every week we all start at even par, we all have a chance of doing something great.”

Matt Kuchar used baseball as an example, saying that if baseball teams started at 10-40 for each game, it would be “tough to keep going.” However, with golf, each player has a chance to do something amazing each week as long as they show up. Therefore, he strives to show up with excitement.

On moving day, the Florida-born golfer went bogey-free on the front nine at TPC Deere Run. He fired five birdies and one bogey across 18 holes, bringing his total score to 11-under 202. He is currently tied for 10th place with Kevin Roy, Cameron Champ, and two other golfers on the provisional leaderboard.

Meanwhile, defending champion Davis Thompson is in the lead with 15-under 198. At 14-under, second place is packed in a four-way tie between Max Homa, Brian Campbell, and two others.

A look at Matt Kuchar’s performance on the PGA Tour this season

Matt Kuchar has made the cut in nine PGA Tour events this year and has missed the cut in two. Still yet to claim his first win of the season, his best result so far is a tie for 18th at the Valero Texas Open.

With three top-25 finishes, Kuchar tied for 21st in the Sony Open and 25th in the Memorial Tournament. He missed the cut in the Valspar Championship and the Rocket Classic and tied for 56th in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Matt Kuchar’s performance this year has been a step up from last year’s. In 2024, he kicked off the season with a string of disappointing performances and had eight missed cuts in his first 10 starts. By the end of the year, he had six top-25 finishes and no wins.

The last time Matt Kuchar won a tournament on the PGA Tour was in 2019, when he won the Sony Open in Hawaii. He won the tournament with a 22-under, a four-stroke margin ahead of the runner-up. Should he win the 2025 John Deere Classic, it will mark his 10th PGA Tour title.

