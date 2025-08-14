4x PGA Tour winner weighs in Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup player-captaincy debate 

Four-time PGA Tour winner Brian Harman opened up about the Ryder Cup and captain Keegan Bradley in an interview. The American golfer is heading to compete this week at the 2025 BMW Championship, and ahead of that, he talked about the upcoming biennial tournament.There have been discussions surrounding US team captain Keegan Bradley and whether he will be the playing captain this year at the biennial tournament. Harman praised Bradley for his impressive season and shared his opinion on the topic. Speaking on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, he said:&quot;I think Keegan can compartmentalize it. I think he could play and be a captain. When he's a captain, he is a captain. When he's a player, he is a player. He's got a great team around him.&quot;Keegan Bradley is ranked tenth for the automatic qualification for the Ryder Cup. He had an incredible season on the PGA Tour in 2025 and could be part of the US team at the Ryder Cup.This season on the PGA Tour, Bradley competed in 19 tournaments and won the Travelers Championship. He made the cut in 17 events and recorded five finishes in the top 10.Some of his notable finishes are T6 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, T7 at the Memorial Tournament, T8 at the PGA Championship, and T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.Keegan Bradley opens up about the Ryder Cup teamIn the press conference of the 2025 BMW Championship on Wednesday, Keegan Bradley opened up about the Ryder Cup team. He discussed his bond with the players and said, via ASAP Sports:&quot;I think an advantage that I've had as captain is I'm around the guys. I'm around the guys in practice rounds, in locker rooms, waiting in rain delays. I saw J.J. Spaun at the U.S. Open in this rain delay, and I'm looking at him, and I just like --It didn't seem like he was in this position to win the U.S. Open. Seemed like we were there in a practice round.&quot;More importantly, getting to know the guys, it's really forced me to really get to know them. They've impacted my career, and I think one of the reasons why I've had a better last couple years is just getting to know them and getting to learn how they go about their career. It's just so much different than mine,&quot; he added.This week’s BMW Championship is the last chance for the players to qualify for the Ryder Cup. The top six in the standings after the completion of the event will qualify for the biennial tournament to play for the US team.Ahead of the event, Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are ranked in the top six.