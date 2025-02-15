$5.9M-worth Lexi Thompson reveals her “valentine for life” 1 month after getting engaged

Lexi Thompson, the American LPGA golfer, shared an Instagram story featuring her fiancé, Max Provost, on Friday. Thompson announced their engagement via social media platforms on Jan. 3, 2025. In her recent Instagram story, where both Lexi Thompson and Max Provost appeared, Thompson captioned it:

"Valentine for life 🫶"

Lexi Thompson with her fiancé Max Provost (Image Courtesy: Lexi Thompson's Instagram story @lexi)

Although not much is known about how Thompson and Provost met or how long they have been together, fans only learned about their engagement last month. It is known that Max Provost proposed to Thompson in Whistler, Canada, during her trip last month. Provost currently works as a Clinical Sales Representative at Intuitive, a company involved in manufacturing medical equipment.

Meanwhile, Thompson announced her ‘semi-retirement’ from the LPGA Tour at the end of December. This decision followed her choice to step away from the LPGA Tour following the Grant Thornton Invitational in December.

What’s next for Lexi Thompson after her ‘semi-retirement’?

Despite her ‘semi-retirement’ from the LPGA Tour, Thompson is still committed to playing 10 tournaments this season. These include the Chevron Championship in April and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June.

Last week, Thompson made a decent start to the new phase of her career. She played in the Founders Cup and tied for 13th place. This performance helped her move up five spots in the Rolex Rankings to 50th. She also finished 50th in the Race to CME Globe points list last season, which grants her exemptions into most LPGA events this year.

Since Thompson won the Chevron Championship IN 2014, she can play in that event for as long as she wants. Additionally, her top-10 finish at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship last summer secured her a spot in this year’s tournament, which will be held in Frisco, Texas. Based on her current position in the Rolex Rankings, fans can expect to see Lexi Thompson compete in the U.S. Women’s Open next month.

Thompson must ensure she remains within the top 75 players in the Rolex Rankings to secure a spot in the first phase of exempt players. If she fails to do so, she will need to be in the top 75 by May 19, 2025, to qualify for exemption in the second phase.

Thompson turned professional at the age of 15 and won her first LPGA Tour event at 16, setting a record as the youngest winner at the time. In 2011, she won the Navistar LPGA Classic at just 16 years old. This record was later broken by Lydia Ko, who won the 2012 CPKC Women’s Open at 15 years, 4 months, and 2 days old.

