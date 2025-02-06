“Right time in my life”: Lexi Thompson detail her engagement news that impacted her retirement decision 

Less than two months after announcing her retirement from full-time professional golf, Lexi Thompson is gearing up to compete at this week's Founders Cup in Florida. The 29-year-old initially decided to step away from the LPGA Tour after the Grant Thornton Invitational in December, where she teamed up with Rickie Fowler. However, instead of fully retiring, Thompson has chosen to play a selective playing schedule.

Speaking to 'Golf Monthly' at last month's PGA show, Thompson opened up about her schedule, revealing that her engagement to Max Provost was the main reason for her shift toward semi-retirement.

"It was totally unexpected, but the right time in my life. I'm quickly learning that I need a wedding planner-just finding a venue is hard enough," she admitted.

The medical professional and weekend golfer Max Provost proposed to her in January during a vacation in Whistler, taking Thompson by surprise. In addition, she has committed to ten tournaments this season, including two in the Chevron Championship in April and the KPMG women's PGA Championship in June.

Trending

Alongside Lexi Thompson, several other major champions are returning to the LPGA Tour. Brittany Lincicome, who also announced her semi-retirement in 2024, is all set to play this week on sponsor's exemption. The 39-year-old also aims to compete at the Chevron Championship. Moving forward in the same interview, Thompson talked about her gym routine and course practice while balancing her personal life.

Lexi Thompson embraces the new chapter of her life

PGA: Grant Thornton Invitational - Source: Imagn

Lexi Thompson highlighted that she's no longer spending long hours on the course or in the gym. However, she still prepares for a high level.

"I'm still practicing, maybe not spending as many long days on the course or in the gym, but every time I tee it up, I still want that feeling of competing to win. There's less stress and pressure on myself, but I'll always have high expectations. It's nice to have that freedom now," she revealed.

With more time for personal interest, Thompson has turned her focus to fitness, having launched an app six months ago. She is trying her way into the fitness industry and has even thought of opening a gym. Additionally, Lexi Thompson has also highlighted the importance of mental health.

Lexi Thompson has spoken openly about the challenges of maintaining balance and believes it's important to recognize when support is needed. Apart from that, Thompson aims to fulfill a long-term goal. She hopes to be part of the Solheim Cup in a leadership role. She desires to one day become the captain of the team. Added to that, Thompson will play a few more events this season, though she has not yet finalized her full schedule.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback