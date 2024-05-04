5 big-name golfers who failed to make the cut at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 ft. Jordan Spieth

The second round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson concluded with rookie Jake Knapp shooting another 64 to take the 36-hole lead by the end of the day. He is one stroke ahead of Troy Merrit and Matt Wallace after two rounds of play.

Merrit jumped 29 spots on Friday, May 3, after posting a low 9-under 62 to aggregate at 13-under. Wallace slipped one spot after carding a 5-under 66 in the second round.

Following the two rounds at the TPC Craig Ranch, the cutline was set at 6-under. Many top players, including oddsmakers' favorite Jordan Spieth, failed to make the cut this week.

Here's a look at five big names who missed the cut at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

5 top golfers who failed to make the cut at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

#1 Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth during the CJ Cup Byron Nelson - Round Two

Jordan Spieth started the week as the tournament favorite and had a decent start with a 3-under 68. However, the following day, he had a dismal round, resulting in an early exit at TPC Craig Ranch.

Spieth began the round with a bogey and concluded the front nine with another. He made four birdies in between but encountered another bogey on the par 4, 16th, finishing with a 1-under 70 and missing the cut by two strokes. This marked his second missed cut at the event in twelve appearances.

#2 Kevin Kisner

Kevin Kisner during the CJ Cup Byron Nelson - Round Two

Kevin Kisner's dismal season continued as he once again failed to make it to the weekend of a tournament. He started the week with a 1-under 70 on Thursday and tried to recover with a 3-under 68 in the second round. However, three bogeys on the front nine cost him the cut.

This marked Kisner's eighth missed cut in ten appearances this season.

#3 Justin Suh

Justin Suh reacts during the CJ Cup Byron Nelson - Round Two

Justin Suh has had a miserable season so far and things didn't change at the TPC Craig Ranch either. He carded a pair of 69s to miss the cut by a couple of shots.

In nine starts this season, Suh has been able to make it to the weekend only once. Besides this was his fourth straight missed cut.

#4 Matt Kuchar

Matt Kuchar has had a horrible season so far

Similar to Suh, Matt Kuchar also shot back-to-back 69s and missed the cut by two shots. This was his third straight missed cut and seventh missed cut of the season. He has made only two cuts this year.

#5 Stewart Cink

Stewart Cink at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson - Round One

Cink started the week with a 71 on Thursday. The following day he posted 70 to miss the cut by five strokes. This was his first missed cut in 24 years at the event.