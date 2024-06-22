5 big-name golfers that missed the cut at the 2024 KMPG Women's PGA Championship ft. Nelly Korda

The second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship completed on the Friday, 21 June. The third LPGA Major of the year is being played at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington.

The cutline settled over 5-over 149 after the first two rounds, with Sarah Schmelzel currently leading along with Amy Yang. The two are followed by Hinako Shibuno, Lexi Thompson and Jin Young Ko.

However, there were 83 women who failed to make the cut and we will take a look at five of those who are pretty popular names in golf.

5 big names that missed the cut at the 2024 KMPG Women's PGA Championship

#1 Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda has missed the third consecutive cut of the year. Korda scored 6-over 150 and missed the cut by one stroke. She scored 3-under 69 in the first round and was in contention for the title. There were no questions on her missing the cut after the first round, however disaster struck in the second round where she scored eight bogeys and a double bogey to finish 9-over 81.

After missing the cut, Korda said (via BBC):

"No words for how I'm playing right now. I'm just going to go home and try to reset. A lot went my way at the beginning part of the year, and just giving it back."

She was the favorites to win the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She missed the cut at US Women's Open and Meijer LPGA Classic before this tournament.

#2 Anna Nordqvist

Anna Nordqvist missed year's fourth cut at the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She carded 1-over 73 and had to repeat her performance on the second day to make it to the weekend. However, the two double bogeys on 15th and 17th hole spoiled the round for her. She finished 5-over 77 and fell short of cutline by one stroke.

#3 Andrea Lee

Andrea Lee missed her fifth consecutive cut at the Women's PGA Championship. Lee has failed to make the cut at the tournament from 2000. She carded 5-over 77 in the first round and needed to improve considerably to make the cut.

She did improve her score to 2-over 74 but that wasn't sufficient to make the cut. She fell short of cutline by two strokes. She was one of favorites after a T3 finish at the US Women's Open, her fourth top-10 finish of the year.

#4 Sei Young Kim

Sei Young Kim has played consistently this year. She has had seven top-15 finishes in the 2024 season. The 2020 Women's PGA Champion failed to make the cut for the second consecutive year at the tournament.

Sei Young Kim carded 7-over 151 in the two rounds of the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship and failed to make the cut by two strokes. She scored 4-over 76 and 3-over 75 in the first and second rounds, respectively.

#5 Danielle Kang

Danielle Kang scored 8-over 152 in the two rounds 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship and missed the cutline by 3 strokes. Kang scored a dismal 6-over 78 in the first round and failed to recover in the second round.