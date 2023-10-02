Who is Sei Young Kim? All you need to know about the South Korean golfer

Sei Young Kim is a South Korean professional golfer and currently ranks 45th as per the Rolex rankings. She was born on January 21, 1993 in Seoul, South Korea. The 30-year-old is known for her achievements in women's golf, particularly on the LPGA Tour.

Sei Young Kim turned professional in 2010 and started playing for the LPGA Tour in 2015. Since then, she has had a successful career in golf. Kim has won 12 tournaments on the LPGA Tour, and five tournaments on the LPGA Korea Tour.

Kim has been consistently ranked among the top golfers on the LPGA Tour. Her accomplishments include winning Major championships such as the 2020 Women's PGA Championship.

Additionally, Sei Young Kim was also awarded the Rolex Player of the Year award in 2020. She has also earned the Lousie Suggs Rolex rookie of the year award and the Kia Most Compelling Performance Award.

Interestingly, Kim has also represented her country on the international stage. She earned points during the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she was placed T25 and at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she was placed on the T9 position.

Sei Young Kim has accumalated over $12 million in career earnings

The LPGA Tour is one of the most prestigious golf circuits for women's professional golf. Sei Young Kim has been consistent in an extremely competitive circuit and she has been rewarded handsomely for that. She has reportedly earned over $12,641,555 in prize money and the most recent was her T3 finish at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G where she earned $112,775.

Additionally, she also won a women's Major tournament in 2020 adding to her career earnings. Comparatively, Kim has done exceptionally well on the LPGA Tour and can be seen in the top-10 quite regularly. Her 'year to date' earnings are also quite substantial and round upto $558,982 with two top-10 finishes.

However, her most succesfull year was 2020 when she surprised everyone by winning the Women's PGA Championship. Following that, she was considered as a prominent golfer on the LPGA Tour and currently ranks in the 14th place.