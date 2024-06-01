5 big name golfers who missed the cut at US Women's Open feat. Lexi Thompson

The 2024 US Women's Open is currently being held at the Lancaster Country Club, Pennsylvania. The tournament marks the second major championship of the year on the LPGA Tour. The first two rounds of the tournament have been extremely hard for golfers to play, with the cut line for the event ultimately sitting at +8.

Wichanee Meechai is currently leading the US Women's Open with a score of -4. She joins Andrea Lee, Minjee Lee and Yuka Saso as one of the only four golfers to maintain a score of under par for the tournament.

The top 60 golfers including ties have made the cut for the US Women's Open, but several stars have missed out this weekend. Here are five big-name golfers that missed the cut at the US Women's Open.

5 star golfers that missed the cut at the 2024 US Women's Open

1. Nelly Korda

World No. 1 Nelly Korda was one of the favorites to win the tournament this weekend after taking victory at the Chevron Championship, which was the first major of the year.

However, she stumbled during the first round of the event, where she shot a 10 on the par 3 12th hole. Her ball found the water multiple times, and her hopes of making the cut into the weekend were almost none. Korda finished the second round at par, but with an overall score of +10 missed the cutline by two strokes.

2. Lydia Ko

World No. 3 Lydia Ko finished her campaign at the tournament with a score of +13, sitting five strokes behind the cut line. During round 1 she shot an 8 on the par 5 7th hole. She did not manage to improve her score then onwards, and finished day 1 with a final score of 10 over par 80.

Another double bogey on day 2 saw her card a score of 3 over par 73. It was not enough for her to make the cut into the weekend.

3. Leona Maguire

Leona Maguire started off her campaign at the US Women's Open well within the cut line, and with a first-round score of 3 over par 73. However, two double bogeys during the second round of the event saw her finish the day with a score of 7 over par 77.

Ultimately, with a score of +10, Maguire failed to make the cut at the demanding Lancaster Country Club.

4. Brooke Henderson

Brooke Henderson got off to quite a disappointing start at the 2024 US Women's Open. She shot a 10 over par 80 during the first round of the event. Her first round ended up with two birdies, which paled in comparison to the eight bogeys and two double bogeys she scored.

In the second round of the event, she shot 2 over par 72, ending up with a final score of +12 and a missed cut.

5. Maja Stark

World No. 4 Maja Stark was hoping to claim victory at the 2024 US Women's Open after finishing second at the Chevron Championship earlier this year. Her first round saw her score of 6 over par 76 to sit inside the cutline for the weekend.

However, she shot a 7 over par 77 during her second round, bringing her total score up to +13.