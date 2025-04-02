5 big-name golfers who must win the Valero Texas Open for a Masters 2025 invite feat. Rickie Fowler

The Masters 2025 is just a week away, and most of the playing field is set. However, a Valero Texas Open win can still earn players a coveted spot in the season's first major.

The Valero Texas Open is set to tee off on Thursday, March 3, at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course. The event will feature 144 players competing for a purse of $9,500,000. The winner will pocket $1,710,000 and secure a spot at Augusta National.

On that note, we will look at five big-name golfers vying for a Masters 2025 spot at the Oaks Course.

5 popular golfers competing for the Masters 2025 spot at the Valero Texas Open

#1 Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler during the Texas Children's Houston Open (Image Source: Getty)

Rickie Fowler was a regular feature at Augusta National until 2021 but failed to qualify for three straight years until 2024. Currently ranked 110th in the OWGR, Fowler is once again in a similar situation, and he needs nothing less than a win to play his 12th Masters.

#2 Ben Griffin

Ben Griffin during the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (image Source: Imagn)

Ben Griffin missed a Masters spot last week by the narrowest of margins. He tied for 18th at the Houston Open but fell just one ranking spot short of the invite.

The World No. 51 golfer has posted three top-10 finishes this season, including a pair of T4s.

#3 Gary Woodland

Gary Woodland finished runner-up at the Memorial Park( Image Source: Imagn)

Gary Woodland’s five-year major exemption from his US Open 2019 win ended last year. He was close to securing a Masters spot last week but lost to Min Woo Lee by just one stroke. Now, he’s on the verge of missing a major for the first time in nine years.

#4 Eric Cole

Eric Cole during the Valspar Championship (image Source: Imagn)

Eric Cole was inside the top 40 throughout the 2024 season but has now slipped to 60th. While he has back-to-back top-15 finishes in his last two starts, he’ll need a much bigger result at the Valero Texas Open to make it to Augusta.

#5 Padraig Harrington

Padraig Harrington hasn't played in the Masters since 2022 (Image Source: Imagn)

Padraig Harrington has played the Masters just twice since 2013. He’s playing the Valero Texas Open on a sponsor’s invite and will need nothing less than a win to punch his ticket to Augusta National.

