5 big-name golfers to watch out for at the RBC Canadian Open 2025 ft. Rory McIlroy

The 2025 RBC Canadian Open will be played at the iconic TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley's North Course. From June 5 to 8, a full field will compete for a slice of the whopping $9.8 million purse prize.

Ad

Among the 156-man field are nearly two dozen Canadians and several of the world's best players. The 2025 RBC Canadian Open is also the preceding event to the 2025 U.S. Open and is a good way for players to assess themselves before the Major championship.

Here's a look at five of the biggest names to watch out for at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open:

#1 Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy, PGA Championship (Image via Imagn)

Rory McIlroy heads into the 2025 RBC Canadian Open as the fan favorite to win. In his last four appearances at the event, he emerged victorious twice - in 2019 and 2022. According to FanDuel, the PGA Tour sensation has odds of +450 to win.

Ad

Trending

The Northern Irishman has played nine events on the circuit this year and won three tournaments within three weeks of each other. McIlroy is one of the PGA Tour's leading players in strokes gained aspects.

#2 Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry, the Memorial Tournament (Image via Getty)

Shane Lowry is a household name at the RBC Canadian Open. Having played at the event every year since 2017, he finished as a runner-up to McIlroy in 2019, his best result.

Ad

So far this PGA Tour season, Lowry has boasted eight top 20 finishes with four in the top 10. The Irishman also bears two second-place finishes. Ranking second in the field in strokes gained tee to green, he is sure to thrive under TPC Toronto's tricky conditions. Lowry bears odds of +2,200 to win the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, according to the PGA Tour.

#3 Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg, the Memorial Tournament (Image via Imagn)

Ludvig Aberg's last appearance was at the 2025 Memorial Tournament, where he tied for 16th place after sitting out of events the week prior. The European has proven to thrive under competition with a seventh-place finish at the Masters Tournament.

Ad

As per the PGA Tour, he bears odds of +1,400 to win the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. With TPC Toronto's North Course playing 7,389 yards, Aberg will have an advantage with his powerful driver shots.

#4 Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre, Charles Schwab Challenge (Image via Imagn)

Robert MacIntyre is the defending champion at the RBC Canadian Open. He posted an under-par score for all four rounds to win by a whopping six-stroke margin over Ben Griffin.

Ad

The two-time PGA Tour winner tied for sixth place at the Charles Schwab Challenge last month and then tied for 20th place at last week's Memorial Tournament. While MacIntyre struggles with short game, he is one of the strongest long game players in the field. According to the PGA Tour, he bears odds of +3,300 to win the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.

#5 Taylor Pendrith

Taylor Pendrith, PGA Championship (Image via Imagn)

Taylor Pendrith has proven to post consistent finishes. He followed up a tied-for-fifth-place finish at the 2025 PGA Championship with a top-12 finish at the Memorial Tournament.

The Canadian golfer has played the RBC Canadian Open four times and is yet to record a top 20 finish. With odds of winning the event at +3,500 according to the PGA Tour, he heads into the week with a scoring average of 70.31.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More