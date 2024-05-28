5 big-name PGA Tour golfers missing from the 2024 RBC Canadian Open ft. Scottie Scheffler

The PGA Tour now moves to the Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario, for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open, which will take place from Thursday, May 30, to June 2. The purse size of the event will be $9.4 million, with 156 players competing for it.

As the RBC Canadian Open returns for the seventh time to the Hamilton Golf and Country Club, only four of the top 20 ranked players in OWGR are in action this week. World No. 3 Rory McIlroy is the only top-ten-ranked player competing at the event.

In this article, we will take a look at the five top players who are not in action at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open.

Five top players missing from the 2024 RBC Canadian Open

#1 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler during the Charles Schwab Challenge: Final Round

After registering another runner-up finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge last Sunday, Scottie Scheffler has opted out of the RBC Canadian Open. His only appearance at the event came two years ago, when he finished T18.

Scheffler has had an incredible season, securing four wins and two runner-up finishes in his past seven starts. He hasn't finished worse than T17, which was his only non-top-ten finish this season.

#2 Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele at the 2024 PGA Championship: Final Round

Xander Schauffele is skipping another week on the PGA Tour since winning the PGA Championship. Interestingly, this was his first win in nearly two years.

The World No. 2 has yet to compete at the RBC Canadian Open.

#3 Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark during the Wells Fargo Championship, Round Two

Wyndham Clark is another top player who will not compete at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. He has made three appearances at the event, and his T7 finish in 2022 was the only time he made the cut.

Clark was last seen at the Valhalla Golf Club, where he failed to make the cut. This was the second straight major where he missed the weekend. However, despite these setbacks, he has had a decent season so far, winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and achieving two other runner-up finishes.

#4 Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland had missed the cut at the 2024 PGA Championship

Viktor Hovland has also decided not to play at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. He has never played here in his career so far.

Hovland didn't have a great start to the season and struggled to make a top-10 finish until he registered a solo third at the PGA Championship.

#5 Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg at the 2024 PGA Championship: Round One

After finishing T25 in his debut at the RBC Canadian Open last year, Ludvig Aberg has decided not to play here this time. Since his appearance last year, he has become a DP World Tour champion, a PGA Tour champion, and a Ryder Cup champion as well.

The 24-year-old Swedish golfer has had two runner-up finishes this season, including one at the Masters Tournament. As of now, he is World No. 6 in the OWGR.