5 big-name PGA Tour golfers missing from the 2024 Valero Texas Open field

The PGA Tour heads to Bexar County in Texas this week for the 2024 Valero Texas Open, which kicks off from Thursday, Apr. 4, to Sunday, Apr. 7 at the TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course.

Since the Valero Texas Open is the last event before the Masters week, many top-ranked players are fine-tuning themselves. Twenty of the top 50 ranked golfers will be highlighting the field this week.

Rory McIlroy, Brian Harman, Ludvig Åberg, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama and Collin Morikawa will be a few big names in action at the TPC San Antonio.

However, many top players are skipping the Valero Texas Open to give themselves rest ahead of the first major of the season. Here's a look at the five big players missing the playing field at TPC San Antonio.

Five big players not competing at the Valero Texas Open

1) Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler during the Texas Children's Houston Open, Final Round

World No. 1 Scheffler has opted to take some much-needed break ahead of the Masters Tournament to keep himself fresh in his quest for a second green jacket.

Scheffler has been in incredible form for yet another year, winning two big titles. Last week, he lost by one stroke at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which could have been his third straight title on the PGA Tour in as many weeks.

2) Xander Schaufffele

Xander Schauffele at the Valspar Championship - Final Round

Schauffele is missing yet another week on the PGA Tour after skipping the Memorial Park event last week. His last start was the Valspar Championship, where he had tied for fifth.

The World No. 3 golfer has been in great shape this year but has found it difficult to cross the final hurdle. For the uninitiated, he has been on a winning streak since mid-2022.

3) Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland plays shot during the Players Championship - Round Two

Viktor Hovland is another big name to not compete at the Valero Texas Open and is out of action for the third straight week on the PGA Tour. He last played at the Players Championship, where he finished T62.

The 26-year-old Norwegian had an outstanding 2022–23 season but has been cold in 2024, as he's yet to make a top-10 finish.

4) Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark during the Texas Children's Houston Open - Round Three

Wyndham Clark played at the Memorial Park last week and has decided to opt out of the Valero Texas Open.

Clark has won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and was tied for runner-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship.

5) Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay at the 2024 Players Championship

Patrick Cantlay is also absent from this year's Valero Texas Open and will next be seen competing at the Augusta National.

Cantlay hasn't found consistency this season, as he's looking for his first title in 16 months. The T4 finish at the Genesis Invitational is his only top-10 finish of the season so far.