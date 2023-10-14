5 big names who missed the cut at the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open

The second round of the 2023 Shriners Children's Open saw Cameron Champ continue his steady performance in the event, as he carded a 4-under 67 to share the lead with Lanto Griffin at 12-under. Griffin shot 5-under on Friday, October 13, to move up three spots. Henrik Norlander also made a huge leap, advancing nine spots with a low 64 on the second day at TPC Summerlin.

While players like Ludvig Aberg, Akshay Bhatia, and Taylor Montgomery narrowly made the cut after 36 holes at TPC Summerlin, a few stalwarts failed to cross the 3-under cutline.

See here for a look at five prominent names who missed the cut at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

5 big players to miss the cut at the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open

1) Adam Schenk

Adam Schenk had a rough start on Thursday, carding a 72 in the first round of the Shriners Children's Open. He improved on Friday with a 68 but still fell one stroke short of the cutline, exiting the event at 2-under.

However, Schenk's early exit at TPC Summerlin doesn't impact him significantly, as he has already secured a spot in the top 50 of the FedEx Cup. He finished joint ninth at the FedEx Cup.

2) Ryan Palmer

Ryan Palmer shot a 69 after the first round, but it wasn't enough to surpass the cutline at the Shriners Children's Open. This marked his sixth missed cut in the last seven starts on the PGA Tour and his second consecutive missed cut at TPC Summerlin.

3) Tom Hoge

Tom Hoge posted twin 71s at TPC Summerlin, resulting in an early exit from the event. He was 2-under after 11 holes on Friday but ultimately made a double bogey and a bogey in the next two holes.

This performance was surprising, considering Hoge's strong track record at the event, having finished in the top 25 in his last five starts before this week. Hoge also came into the Shriners Children's Open in good form, with a T-14 at the BMW PGA Championship and a T-13 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. However, this week didn't go in his favor.

4) Lexi Thompson

Lexi Thompson started her campaign at TPC Summerlin with a 2-over 73 in the opening round. Nevertheless, she showed significant improvement on Friday, October 13, by carding a 2-under 69. However, her performance fell short, as she ended up three strokes shy of making the cut.

The 28-year-old American had already made history before teeing off this week, becoming only the seventh female golfer in history to compete on the PGA Tour.

5) Ben Griffin

Griffin had two contrasting weeks on the PGA Tour, failing to make the cut at the Shriners Children's Open after finishing as the runner-up at last week's Sanderson Farms Championship.

Following a 73 on Thursday, Griffin posted a 70 on Friday, making it the third consecutive score in the 70s. Last week, he did not manage to convert his lead into a win at Jackson after shooting a 74 on Sunday, October 8.