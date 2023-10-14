Who all made the cut at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open today? List of golfers explored

Cameron Champ and Lanto Griffin lead the Shriners Children's Open at 12-under 130 after the second round. The cut line was set at -3 and 67 players made the cut. Many of the favorites qualified for the weekend, but there were some upsets.

Champ carded a second round of -4 at the Shriners Children's Open, with seven bogeys and three birdies to move into first place after his first day of -8. Griffin, meanwhile, shot -5 on Friday with six birdies (four in a row) and just one bogey.

Seven of the 13 members of the FedEx Cup Top 50 made the cut at the Shriners Children's Open. Leading the way were Nick Taylor and J.T. Poston, who both tied for T4.

Defending champion Tom Kim, who is the top-ranked golfer in the field in Las Vegas, will also play over the weekend but finished his round in T26 at 6-under 136. Cam Davis (-8), Adam Hadwin (-7), Adam Svensson (-7) and Eric Cole (-5) also made the cut.

Sweden's Ludvig Aberg almost missed the cut at the Shriners Children's Open but managed to make it with almost his last shot. The Swede was under par through 14 but rallied to birdie three of his final five holes to match his opening day 2-under 69.

Lexi Thompson deserves special mention as she showed tremendous ability throughout the round, although she lacked that extra something to get close to the cut line. The American finished the second day at -2 for an even-par total at the Shriners Children's Open.

Thompson played the second round of the Shriners Children's Open with five birdies and three bogeys. Her drive averaged over 300 yards, but her putter was not with her down the stretch.

On holes 7 and 9 (16th and 18th), Thompson missed two birdie putts from less than 15 feet. The same happened on hole 8 (17th) where she missed two putts under 15 feet for birdie and par. Had she holed three of those four putts, she could have played the weekend.

Notably, these four shots, along with the 7th hole of the first round (double bogey), were the worst of Thompson's game. The rest of her performance at the Shriners Children's Open proved that is up for the challenge.

Who made the cut at the Shriners Children's Open?

Below is the leaderboard for the 2023 Shriners Children's Open. Only players who made the cut are included:

T1 Cameron Champ -12

T1 Lanto Griffin -12

3 Henrik Norlander -11

T4 Nick Taylor -10

T4 J.T. Poston -10

T6 Alex Noren -9

T6 Beau Hossler -9

T6 K.H. Lee -9

T6 Luke List -9

T6 Sam Ryder -9

T11 Adam Long -8

T11 Vince Whaley -8

T11 Matthias Schmid -8

T11 Yuxin Lin -8

T11 Trevor Werbylo -8

T11 Brent Grant -8

T11 Cam Davis -8

T11 Chesson Hadley -8

T11 Taylor Pendrith -8

T20 Sam Stevens -7

T20 Matt Wallace -7

T20 Davis Riley -7

T20 Adam Hadwin -7

T20 Adam Svensson -7

T20 Nicolai Hojgaard -7

T26 Patton Kizzire -6

T26 Tom Kim -6

T26 Austin Smotherman -6

T26 Ryan Moore -6

T26 Harry Hall -6

T26 Nick Hardy -6

T26 Chad Ramey -6

T26 Nate Lashley -6

T34 Jason Dufner -5

T34 Greyson Sigg -5

T34 Joel Dahmen -5

T34 Webb Simpson -5

T34 Erik van Rooyen -5

T34 Nicholas Lindheim -5

T34 Tano Goya -5

T34 Aaron Rai -5

T34 Eric Cole -5

T34 Tyler Duncan -5

T34 Zac Blair -5

T34 Alex Smalley -5

T34 Davis Thompson -5

T34 Isaiah Salinda -5

T48 Callum Tarren -4

T48 Garrick Higgo -4

T48 Hayden Buckley -4

T48 Matthew NeSmith -4

T48 Harrison Endycott -4

T48 Justin Suh -4

T48 Akshay Bhatia -4

T48 Ben Taylor -4

T48 Ludvig Aberg -4

T57 Scott Piercy -3

T57 Doc Redman -3

T57 J.J. Spaun -3

T57 Michael Kim -3

T57 Troy Merritt -3

T57 Kelly Kraft -3

T57 Taylor Montgomery -3

T57 James Hahn -3

T57 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -3

T57 Brandt Snedeker -3

T57 Matthias Schwab -3